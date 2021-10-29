Friday New Music 10/29

Look! It’s friday! I posting this right now and haven’t really gotten to see what’s coming out today so I’m surprised too.

Here’s a full(ish) list, taken from consequence of sound. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what isn’t, any anything else new music. Enjoy!:

— A Broken Design – Another Day In Hell

— ACID – Romance, Science Fiction With Acid and Persona

— Ad Infinitum – Chapter II – Legacy

— Alcopops – DEVIL EP

— Al Jacobi – Confider’s Guilt

— Alleys and Gangways – Long Shot EP

— American Teeth – We Should Be Having Fun

— Anna Vincent – Under the Glass

— Anti Ritual – Expel The Leeches

— An Unction in Braille – The Wordless Whisper EP

— Archspire – Bleed the Future

— Artz & Bugy – We Survive EP

— Augustine – Weeks Above The Earth

— Babytron – Bin Reaper

— Bad History Month and Nyxy Nyx – Death Takes a Holiday

— Bad Wolves – Dear Monsters

— BASTARÐUR – Sólstafir

— Bat Fangs – Queen Of My World

— Be’lakor – Coherence

— Begat The Nephilim – II: The Grand Procession

— Bitchin Bajas – Switched On Ra

— Black Veil Brides – The Phantom Tomorrow

— Blake Saint David – Be Your Own Celebrity EP

— Blanks – Nothing Lasts Forever And That’s Ok

— Bloodmouth – Unmanned

— Brandy Zdan – Falcon

— Bremer/McCoy – Natten

— Brother Bird – Gardens

— Burning the Oppresor – Damnation

— CAAR – I’m Just Bored EP

— Calling All Captains – Slowly Getting Better

— Callus – A Breath of Fresh Air

— Chakourah (Alecia Chakour of Tedeschi Trucks Band) – lotusland EP

— Charlotte Cornfield – Highs In the Minuses

— Chloé & Vassilena Serafimova – SEQUENZA

— Christopher Parker & The Band Of Guardian Angels – Soul Food

— CHVRCHES – Screen Violence: Director’s Cut

— Contrition – Broken Mortal Coil

— Cory José – Your Own American Chanteur

— The Cosmic Dead / GIÖBIA – The Intergalactic Connection: Exploring The Sideral Remote Hyperspace

— Cyclopean Walls – Enter the Dreamlands

— Dancing On Tables – Play Play Play EP

— Dave Chappelle – 8:46 (Vinyl Release)

— David Reece – Blacklist Utopia

— Dear Laika – Pluperfect Mind

— Death Cab For Cutie – The Photo Album (Deluxe Edition)

— DJ Abilities – Phonograph Phoenix

— DOEDSVANGR – Serpents Ov Old

— Doodie Lo – Big Doodie Lo

— Early Internet – You’re Just In Time To Miss Everything

— Ed Sheeran – = (Equals)

— ELDR – Nowhere Else to Go EP

— Eleanor Buckland – You Don’t Have to Know

— Elvie Shane – Backslider

— Emerson, Lake & Paul – Out of This World: Live 1970-1997

— Emily Scott Robinson – American Siren

— Erockfor – Phoenix

— The Exbats – Now Where Were We

— Felin – Heroes and Villains

— First Fragment – Gloire Éternelle

— Frozen Soul – Encased in Ice EP (Reissue)

— Furrows – Fisher King

— Gates – Here And Now EP

— Geese – Projector (Digital Release)

— Georgia Feroce – Moon Signs

— Goat Torment – Forked Tongues

— Good Morning – Barnyard

— Good Posture – Changin’ EP

— Goya Gumbani and Subculture – KRYSTIN EP

— Grand Cadaver – Into the Maw of Death

— Habibi – Somewhere EP

— Hadley Kennary – Crooked Roots

— Handsome Jack – Get Humble

— Hayes Carll – You Get It All

— The High Strung – HannaH

— The Hollywood Stars – Live On The Sunset Strip

— Holy Death – Separate Mind From Flesh

— Hot Garbage – RIDE

— The Human Veil – The Hybrid Era EP

— Jamire Williams – But Only After You Have Suffered

— Jeon Somi – XOXO

— Jerry Cantrell (of Alice in Chains) – Brighten

— Joe Bonamassa – Time Clocks

— Jonathan Blake – Homeward Bound

— Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971)

— JUNG – She EP

— Katy B – Peace and Offerings EP

— Kayo Dot – Moss Grew on the Swords and Plowshares Alike

— Knivad – Insidans Ärrvävnad by Knivad

— Laura Reznek – Agrimony

— Leaping Tiger – Soulsleep

— Levitation Orchestra – Illusions & Realities

— Light Conductor – Sequence Two

— Lightmare – Dirt

— Lilli Lewis – Americana

— Lily Konigsberg (of Palberta) – Lily We Need to Talk Now

— Lone – Always Inside Your Head

— Lotic – Water

— Luciano Launius – Painters of Ether

— The Lucid Furs – Damn! That Was Easy!

— Lucifer – IV

— Luke Wild – Shoebox EP

— Lunar Vacation – Inside Every Fig Is A Dead Wasp

— Magnolia Park – Halloween Mixtape

— Manchester Orchestra – Christmas Songs Vol. 1 (Digital Release)

— Marco Parisi – Untitled

— Marie Dahlstrom – Safe Place EP

— Marissa Nadler – The Path of the Clouds

— The Mars Volta – Octahedron (Vinyl Reissue)

— Mary Lattimore – Collected Pieces II

— Masn – This Place Wouldn’t Be The Same Without You EP

— Mastodon – Hushed And Grim

— Maya Jane Coles – Night Creature

— Mayorkun – Back In Office

— M(h)aol – Gender Studies

— Mick Jenkins – Elephant In The Room

— Minus The Bear – Farewell

— Molybaron – The Mutiny (Reissue)

— Mon Laferte – 1940 Carmen

— Monolord – Your Time To Shine

— Moron Police – The Stranger and the Hightide EP

— Motörhead – Everything Louder Forever

— Mustan Kuun Lapset – Ei Sävyjä Pimeässä – The Complete 90s Collection

— Naomi Alligator – Concession Stand Girl EP

— Natalie Jane Hill – Solely

— Naytronix (Nate Brenner of tUnE-yArDs) – Other Possibilities

— Nicholas Payton – Smoke Sessions

— Nightmares on Wax – Shout Out! To Freedom..

— Nina Simone – Feeling Good: Her Greatest Hits & Remixes

— NTDT – Stuck in the Middle with You EP

— Of Monsters and Men – My Head Is An Animal (10th Anniversary Edition)

— Oneohtrix Point Never – Magic Oneohtrix Point Never (Blu-ray Edition)

— Order – The Gospel

— Orson Wilds – What Is It That You Won’t Let Go? EP

— The Parrots – Dos

— Patrick Shiroshi – Hidemi

— Pelt – Reticence Resistance

— Pentatonix – Evergreen

— Phillip-Michael Scales – Sinner-Songwriter

— Pink Floyd – A Momentary Lapse Of Reason – Remixed & Updated

— Planningtorock – Gay Dreams Do Come True EP

— Plush – Plush

— The Pop Group – Y in Dub

— Pretty Embers – Under

— Qrion – I Hope It Lasts Forever

— R.E.M. – New Adventures in Hi-Fi (25th Anniversary)

— Randy Rainbow – A Little Brains, A Little Talent

— Reno McCarthy – Run Up River

— Richard Ashcroft – Acoustic Hymns Vol. 1

— Robin Hatch – T.O.N.T.O.

— ROMderful – Please Connect Controller

— Ross Goldstein – Chutes & Ladders

— Rotersand – Truth Is Fanatic (Reissue)

— Rotersand – Welcome to the Goodbye (Reissue)

— Royston Langdon – Chains EP

— Running Wild – Blood On Blood

— Sam Evian – Time to Melt

— Sammy Berell – Beyond the Veil

— Save Face – Another Kill For The Highlight Reel

— Sea Fever – Folding Lines

— Shubh Saran – inglish

— Silla And Rise – Silarjuaq

— Soffia Björg – The Company You Keep

— Somber Hills – It’s Sad Saying Goodbye EP

— Soot Sprite – Poltergeists EP

— Spice Girls – Spice25

— SUSTO – Time In the Sun

— Thao & The Get Down Stay Down – Temple – Deluxe Edition

— The The – The Comeback Special

— Theon Cross – Intra-I

— Thrash La Reine – Notre-Dame-de-l’Enfer

— Threshing Spirits – The Crucible

— Thulcandra – A Dying Wish

— Tori Amos – Ocean to Ocean

— Tōth – DEATH EP

— Type O Negative – October Rust (Vinyl Reissue)

— Vandalizer – Ride EP

— Various Artists – A Sentimental Christmas with Nat “King” Cole and Friends: Cole Classics Reimagined

— Various Artists – Goosebumps® The Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium (Original Studio Cast Recording)

— Various Artists – ULTRA25-The Remixes

— Various Artists – The Vinyl Series: Volume Three

— War – Greatest Hits 2.0

— The War on Drugs – I Don’t Live Here Anymore

— Wave Racer – To Stop From Falling Off The Earth

— Whitechapel – Kin

— Whitesnake – Restless Heart: Super Deluxe Edition

— The Wilderness Of Manitoba – Farewell To Cathedral

— Wolf Alice – Blue Weekend (Deluxe Edition)

— World Party – Goodbye Jumbo (Vinyl Reissue)

— Yellow Days and Ric Wilson – Disco Ric in London Town EP

