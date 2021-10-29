Friday New Music 10/29

Look! It’s friday! I posting this right now and haven’t really gotten to see what’s coming out today so I’m surprised too.
Here’s a full(ish) list, taken from consequence of sound. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what isn’t, any anything else new music. Enjoy!:
— A Broken Design – Another Day In Hell
— ACID – Romance, Science Fiction With Acid and Persona
— Ad Infinitum – Chapter II – Legacy
— Alcopops – DEVIL EP
— Al Jacobi – Confider’s Guilt
— Alleys and Gangways – Long Shot EP
— American Teeth – We Should Be Having Fun
— Anna Vincent – Under the Glass
— Anti Ritual – Expel The Leeches
— An Unction in Braille – The Wordless Whisper EP
— Archspire – Bleed the Future
— Artz & Bugy – We Survive EP
— Augustine – Weeks Above The Earth
— Babytron – Bin Reaper
— Bad History Month and Nyxy Nyx – Death Takes a Holiday
— Bad Wolves – Dear Monsters
— BASTARÐUR – Sólstafir
— Bat Fangs – Queen Of My World
— Be’lakor – Coherence
— Begat The Nephilim – II: The Grand Procession
— Bitchin Bajas – Switched On Ra
— Black Veil Brides – The Phantom Tomorrow
— Blake Saint David – Be Your Own Celebrity EP
— Blanks – Nothing Lasts Forever And That’s Ok
— Bloodmouth – Unmanned
— Brandy Zdan – Falcon
— Bremer/McCoy – Natten
— Brother Bird – Gardens
— Burning the Oppresor – Damnation
— CAAR – I’m Just Bored EP
— Calling All Captains – Slowly Getting Better
— Callus – A Breath of Fresh Air
— Chakourah (Alecia Chakour of Tedeschi Trucks Band) – lotusland EP
— Charlotte Cornfield – Highs In the Minuses
— Chloé & Vassilena Serafimova – SEQUENZA
— Christopher Parker & The Band Of Guardian Angels – Soul Food
— CHVRCHES – Screen Violence: Director’s Cut
— Contrition – Broken Mortal Coil
— Cory José – Your Own American Chanteur
— The Cosmic Dead / GIÖBIA – The Intergalactic Connection: Exploring The Sideral Remote Hyperspace
— Cyclopean Walls – Enter the Dreamlands
— Dancing On Tables – Play Play Play EP
— Dave Chappelle – 8:46 (Vinyl Release)
— David Reece – Blacklist Utopia
— Dear Laika – Pluperfect Mind
— Death Cab For Cutie – The Photo Album (Deluxe Edition)
— DJ Abilities – Phonograph Phoenix
— DOEDSVANGR – Serpents Ov Old
— Doodie Lo – Big Doodie Lo
— Early Internet – You’re Just In Time To Miss Everything
— Ed Sheeran – = (Equals)
— ELDR – Nowhere Else to Go EP
— Eleanor Buckland – You Don’t Have to Know
— Elvie Shane – Backslider
— Emerson, Lake & Paul – Out of This World: Live 1970-1997
— Emily Scott Robinson – American Siren
— Erockfor – Phoenix
— The Exbats – Now Where Were We
— Felin – Heroes and Villains
— First Fragment – Gloire Éternelle
— Frozen Soul – Encased in Ice EP (Reissue)
— Furrows – Fisher King
— Gates – Here And Now EP
— Geese – Projector (Digital Release)
— Georgia Feroce – Moon Signs
— Goat Torment – Forked Tongues
— Good Morning – Barnyard
— Good Posture – Changin’ EP
— Goya Gumbani and Subculture – KRYSTIN EP
— Grand Cadaver – Into the Maw of Death
— Habibi – Somewhere EP
— Hadley Kennary – Crooked Roots
— Handsome Jack – Get Humble
— Hayes Carll – You Get It All
— The High Strung – HannaH
— The Hollywood Stars – Live On The Sunset Strip
— Holy Death – Separate Mind From Flesh
— Hot Garbage – RIDE
— The Human Veil – The Hybrid Era EP
— Jamire Williams – But Only After You Have Suffered
— Jeon Somi – XOXO
— Jerry Cantrell (of Alice in Chains) – Brighten
— Joe Bonamassa – Time Clocks
— Jonathan Blake – Homeward Bound
— Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971)
— JUNG – She EP
— Katy B – Peace and Offerings EP
— Kayo Dot – Moss Grew on the Swords and Plowshares Alike
— Knivad – Insidans Ärrvävnad by Knivad
— Laura Reznek – Agrimony
— Leaping Tiger – Soulsleep
— Levitation Orchestra – Illusions & Realities
— Light Conductor – Sequence Two
— Lightmare – Dirt
— Lilli Lewis – Americana
— Lily Konigsberg (of Palberta) – Lily We Need to Talk Now
— Lone – Always Inside Your Head
— Lotic – Water
— Luciano Launius – Painters of Ether
— The Lucid Furs – Damn! That Was Easy!
— Lucifer – IV
— Luke Wild – Shoebox EP
— Lunar Vacation – Inside Every Fig Is A Dead Wasp
— Magnolia Park – Halloween Mixtape
— Manchester Orchestra – Christmas Songs Vol. 1 (Digital Release)
— Marco Parisi – Untitled
— Marie Dahlstrom – Safe Place EP
— Marissa Nadler – The Path of the Clouds
— The Mars Volta – Octahedron (Vinyl Reissue)
— Mary Lattimore – Collected Pieces II
— Masn – This Place Wouldn’t Be The Same Without You EP
— Mastodon – Hushed And Grim
— Maya Jane Coles – Night Creature
— Mayorkun – Back In Office
— M(h)aol – Gender Studies
— Mick Jenkins – Elephant In The Room
— Minus The Bear – Farewell
— Molybaron – The Mutiny (Reissue)
— Mon Laferte – 1940 Carmen
— Monolord – Your Time To Shine
— Moron Police – The Stranger and the Hightide EP
— Motörhead – Everything Louder Forever
— Mustan Kuun Lapset – Ei Sävyjä Pimeässä – The Complete 90s Collection
— Naomi Alligator – Concession Stand Girl EP
— Natalie Jane Hill – Solely
— Naytronix (Nate Brenner of tUnE-yArDs) – Other Possibilities
— Nicholas Payton – Smoke Sessions
— Nightmares on Wax – Shout Out! To Freedom..
— Nina Simone – Feeling Good: Her Greatest Hits & Remixes
— NTDT – Stuck in the Middle with You EP
— Of Monsters and Men – My Head Is An Animal (10th Anniversary Edition)
— Oneohtrix Point Never – Magic Oneohtrix Point Never (Blu-ray Edition)
— Order – The Gospel
— Orson Wilds – What Is It That You Won’t Let Go? EP
— The Parrots – Dos
— Patrick Shiroshi – Hidemi
— Pelt – Reticence Resistance
— Pentatonix – Evergreen
— Phillip-Michael Scales – Sinner-Songwriter
— Pink Floyd – A Momentary Lapse Of Reason – Remixed & Updated
— Planningtorock – Gay Dreams Do Come True EP
— Plush – Plush
— The Pop Group – Y in Dub
— Pretty Embers – Under
— Qrion – I Hope It Lasts Forever
— R.E.M. – New Adventures in Hi-Fi (25th Anniversary)
— Randy Rainbow – A Little Brains, A Little Talent
— Reno McCarthy – Run Up River
— Richard Ashcroft – Acoustic Hymns Vol. 1
— Robin Hatch – T.O.N.T.O.
— ROMderful – Please Connect Controller
— Ross Goldstein – Chutes & Ladders
— Rotersand – Truth Is Fanatic (Reissue)
— Rotersand – Welcome to the Goodbye (Reissue)
— Royston Langdon – Chains EP
— Running Wild – Blood On Blood
— Sam Evian – Time to Melt
— Sammy Berell – Beyond the Veil
— Save Face – Another Kill For The Highlight Reel
— Sea Fever – Folding Lines
— Shubh Saran – inglish
— Silla And Rise – Silarjuaq
— Soffia Björg – The Company You Keep
— Somber Hills – It’s Sad Saying Goodbye EP
— Soot Sprite – Poltergeists EP
— Spice Girls – Spice25
— SUSTO – Time In the Sun
— Thao & The Get Down Stay Down – Temple – Deluxe Edition
— The The – The Comeback Special
— Theon Cross – Intra-I
— Thrash La Reine – Notre-Dame-de-l’Enfer
— Threshing Spirits – The Crucible
— Thulcandra – A Dying Wish
— Tori Amos – Ocean to Ocean
— Tōth – DEATH EP
— Type O Negative – October Rust (Vinyl Reissue)
— Vandalizer – Ride EP
— Various Artists – A Sentimental Christmas with Nat “King” Cole and Friends: Cole Classics Reimagined
— Various Artists – Goosebumps® The Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium (Original Studio Cast Recording)
— Various Artists – ULTRA25-The Remixes
— Various Artists – The Vinyl Series: Volume Three
— War – Greatest Hits 2.0
— The War on Drugs – I Don’t Live Here Anymore
— Wave Racer – To Stop From Falling Off The Earth
— Whitechapel – Kin
— Whitesnake – Restless Heart: Super Deluxe Edition
— The Wilderness Of Manitoba – Farewell To Cathedral
— Wolf Alice – Blue Weekend (Deluxe Edition)
— World Party – Goodbye Jumbo (Vinyl Reissue)
— Yellow Days and Ric Wilson – Disco Ric in London Town EP