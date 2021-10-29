DUNE Art Thread

With Denis Villeneuve’s visually stunning adaptation of Dune now in theaters, I thought it would be great to look at how other artists have chosen to interpret Frank Herbert’s series: the characters, costumes, weapons, buildings, vehicles and landscapes.

We’ll look at fanart, as well as scenes and concept art from the screen adaptations (Jodorowsky, Lynch, Sci Fi, Villeneuve). And we can talk about which ones we like best. Whose interpretations do you think best captured the look and feel of the story? And what do you think about the very stark, brutalist aesthetic of the new movie? Did you love it or hate it, or maybe a little of both?

