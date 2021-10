Julia Roberts was born on this day in 1967. You may have seen her in a movie or two.

I did not choose the name Julia because of her, or Julia Child, or Julia Styles, or Julia Louis-Dreyfus, nor did I choose it because of Julia by The Beatles. I just liked the name. But I do believe in solidarity among Julias.

Post cat pictures and be excellent to each other.

