Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Oct. 28

Today’s contestants are:

Judi, a management consultant, visited the largest voodoo market;

Peter, a documentary filmmaker, constructed a NYT puzzle; and

Tyler, a healthcare data specialist, commissioned art of his cat. Tyler is a one-day champ with winnings of $12,500.

Tyler finished strongly in the last category of DJ, but came one clue short of building a runaway, so the game was still alive into FJ with Tyler at $22,400 vs. Peter with $11,400 and Judi at $4,200.

DD1 – $800 – U.S. GEOGRAPHY – Las Vegas & Joshua Tree National Park are both found in this 25,000-square-mile desert (Peter won the table limit of $1,000.)

DD2 – $1,200 – SCIENCE – A substance called chitin largely makes up this shell of certain crustaceans (Judi lost $2,000 from her third-place total of $5,800 vs. $11,600 for Tyler.)

DD3 – $800 – THE VIKINGS – Based on a real-life 11th century Viking & involving killing trolls & other monsters, the tale of Grettir the Outlaw is one of these epic stories (Tyler won $4,000 from his score of $15,600 vs. $11,400 for Peter.)

FJ – WORLD CITIES – From Sydney, Australia go 7,000 miles east & less than 1/2 degree of latitude north to this capital also near the Pacific

Only Tyler was correct on FJ, adding $401 to win with $22,801 for a two-day total of $35,301.

Wagering strategy: Tyler found DD3 with just three more clues remaining, and a lead of $4,200. If he had made a minimum wager of $5 and did not respond incorrectly to any of the last three clues, it would have forced Peter to be correct on all three clues to take the lead from Tyler going into FJ.

Pop culture problems: In a category about actresses, one clue’s key hint about being “unable to ignore her” didn’t lead the players to Glenn Close, and in “K”-POP, they didn’t know the Neil Diamond song about a title lady that’s not in the style of bluegrass, “Kentucky Woman”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is the Mojave? DD2 – What is exoskeleton? DD3 – What is saga? FJ – What is Santiago?

