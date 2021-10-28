Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: Do you buy home video versions (physical or digital) of your favorite TV shows?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 28TH, 2021:

A Thousand Fangs (Mil Colmillos) (HBO Max)

City Confidential (A&E)

Hitmen (Netflix)

Horror Noire (Shudder)

Love Life Season Two Premiere (HBO Max)

Luis Miguel: The Series (Netflix)

Paradiso Series Premiere (HBO Max)

Selena + Chef Season Premiere (HBO Max)

Signals (YouTube Original)

Star Trek: Prodigy Series Premiere (Paramount+)

The Motive (Netflix)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 29TH, 2021:

Army Of Thieves (Netflix)

Call My Agent: Bollywood (Netflix)

Christmas In Harmony (Hallmark)

Colin In Black And White (Netflix)

Dear Mother (Netflix)

Deadly Due Date (Lifetime)

Fairfax Series Premiere (Amazon)

Homegrown Season Two Premiere (Discovery+/Magnolia)

Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines Season Four Premiere (Discovery+/Magnolia)

Maradona: Blessed Dream (Amazon)

Mythomaniac (Netflix)

Paranormal Activity: Next Of Kin (Paramount+)

Roy Wood Jr. – Imperfect Messenger (Comedy Central)

Scooby Doo, Where Are You Now! (The CW)

Super Dad Season Two Premiere (Discovery+/Magnolia)

Swagger Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

The Curse Of The Highgate Vampire (Discovery+)

The Last Drive-in: The Walking Dead (Shudder)

The Shop: Interrupted Season Finale (HBO)

The Time It Takes (Netflix)

Unknown Dimension: The Story of Paranormal Activity (Paramount+)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 30TH, 2021:

Coyote Creek Christmas (Hallmark)

Much Ado About Christmas (GAC Family)

The Christmas Promise (HMM)

Torn From Her Arms (Lifetime)

YouTube Originals Presents: TED Countdown (YouTube Original)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 31ST, 2021:

American Monster Season Seven Premiere (Investigation Discovery)A Picture Perfect Wedding (Up)

Christmas Sail (Hallmark)Dr. Who Season Premiere (BBC America)

Ghost Hunters Reboot Series Premiere (Discovery+)

From Scratch Season Premiere (fyi)

Lost City Of The Monkey God (Science)

SEAL Team (moves to Paramount+)

The Danger Next Door (Lifetime)

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 1ST, 2021:

Candy Coated Christmas: Behind the Scenes With Ree Drummond (Discovery+)

Dalgliesh Series Premiere (Acorn TV)

Holiday Baking Championship Season Premiere (Food)

Judy Justice Series Premiere (IMDb TV)

Temple Season Premiere (Spectrum)

The Claus Family (Netflix)

The Co-Ed Killer: Mind Of A Monster (ID)

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 2ND, 2021:

Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis (Netflix)

Ridley Jones Season Premiere (Netflix)

Single Mother By Choice (HBO Max)

Sons Of Monarchs (HBO Max)

Undercover Underage Series Premiere (Discovery+)

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 3RD, 2021:

Lords of Scam (Netflix)

The Harder They Fall (Netflix)

Property Brothers: Forever Home Season Premiere (HGTV)

