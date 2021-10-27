Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 256 (Part 2 of 8)

Spoiler

Top 256 By Game:

11 songs (1 game)

NieR [-3]

9 songs (1 game)

Final Fantasy XIII [-3]

8 songs (2 games)

Final Fantasy XIII-2 [-5]

Gravity Rush

7 songs (2 games)

Bayonetta [-1]

FTL [-1]

6 songs (1 game)

Kirby’s Epic Yarn [-5]

5 songs (6 games)

Sonic Generations [-6]

Journey [-4]

Legasista [-2]

Trails of Azure [-2]

Shatter [-1]

VVVVVV [-1]

4 songs (6 games)

Sonic Colors [-4]

Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! [-3]

Flower [-3]

Persona 4 Golden [-2]

Mega Man 10 [-1]

Star Ocean: The Last Hope

3 songs (9 games)

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land [-5]

Bravely Default [-4]

Double Dragon Neon [-3]

Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask [-3]

The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road [-3]

Brandish: The Dark Revenant [-2]

Danganronpa: Goodbye Despair [-2]

Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep [-2]

Trails from Zero [-2]

2 songs (29 games)

Bastion [-7]

Xenoblade Chronicles [-7]

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc [-5]

Rhythm Heaven Fever [-5]

Persona 4 Arena [-4]

Pokémon Black and White [-3]

Ciel Nosurge [-2]

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective [-2]

Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure [-2]

Steins;Gate [-2]

The Munchables [-2]

To the Moon [-2]

Beatmania IIDX 16: Empress [-1]

Botanicula [-1]

Donkey Kong Country Returns [-1]

Machinarium [-1]

Mighty Switch Force [-1]

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky [-1]

Street Fighter X Mega Man [-1]

The Sea Will Claim Everything [-1]

Ys: Memories of Celceta [-1]

7th Dragon

Bar Oasis

DoDonPachi Resurrection

Professor Layton and the Last Specter

Resonance of Fate

Summon Night GRANTHESE

The 3rd Birthday

Velocity

1 song (61 games)

Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel [-5]

Katamari Forever [-4]

Persona 3 Portable [-4]

Final Fantasy XIV [-3]

Mass Effect 2 [-3]

Blue Roses [PSP 2010] [-2]

Catherine [-2]

Digital: A Love Story [-2]

Half-Minute Hero: The Second Coming [-2]

Muramasa: The Demon Blade [-2]

Pokémon Black and White 2 [-2]

Portal 2 [-2]

Rayman Origins [-2]

Silent Hill: Shattered Memories [-2]

Style Savvy: Trendsetters [-2]

The Last Remnant [-2]

Ys vs. Sora no Kiseki: Alternative Saga [-2]

999: 9 Hours 9 Person 9 Doors [-1]

Child of Eden [-1]

Etrian Odyssey III [-1]

Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance [-1]

Nayuta no Kiseki [-1]

Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game [-1]

Shantae: Risky’s Revenge [-1]

Sleeping Dogs [-1]

Sonic Generations (3DS) [-1]

Super Meat Boy [-1]

Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP [-1]

Time and Eternity [-1]

World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria [-1]

Canabalt

Castlevania: The Adventure ReBirth

Deathsmiles II: Makai no Merry Christmas

DJ Hero 2

DJ Max Technika 2

Dragon’s Dogma

Fate/Extra

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: The Crystal Bearers

Frog Fractions

Jetpack Joyride

L.A. Noire

Madworld

Maldita Castilla

Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story

Max & the Magic Marker

Mighty Milky Way

Monkey Island 2 Special Edition

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch

nintendogs + cats

One Piece: Pirate Warriors

Persona 2: Innocent Sin

Prinny: Can I Really Be the Hero, Dood?

Radiant Historia

Sound Shapes

The Journey Down: Chapter 1

The Lord of the Rings Online: Siege of Mirkwood

Thomas Was Alone

Time Travelers

Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures Episode 3: Muzzled!

White Knight Chronicles II

Yakuza 5

Remember The Fallen (46 games)

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword [-7]

Super Mario Galaxy 2 [-6]

Kid Icarus: Uprising [-5]

Lord of Vermilion II [-3]

Papo and Yo [-3]

DJ Hero [-2]

Kinect Star Wars [-2]

Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days [-2]

Lucidity [-2]

Mass Effect 3 [-2]

No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle [-2]

Persona [-2]

Plants vs. Zombies [-2]

The Last Story [-2]

Ys I & II Chronicles [-2]

Akumajou Dracula: The Arcade

Anarchy Reigns/Max Anarchy

Asura’s Wrath

Bit. Trip Beat

Bit. Trip Runner

Closure

Demon’s Souls

Digimon Story: Lost Evolution

Fez

Fighting Is Magic

Final Fantasy Type-0

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade

Mario & Sonic at the London 2012 Olympic Games

Mario Kart 7

Minecraft

Patapon 3

Pid

Punch-Out!!

Ragnarok Tactics

Retro City Rampage

Scribblenauts Unlimited

Space Invaders Extreme

Spelunky

Star Wars: The Old Republic

Street Fighter IV

Style Savvy

Super Monkey Ball 3D

The Unfinished Swan

Touhou 12.5 – Double Spoiler

Trine 2

Holy shit we’ve got some blood. Nintendo flagships have a bit of a reputation in these tournaments; they’ll put up a lot of playoff songs, but they won’t ever take home the crown. This time we’re getting that storyline out of the way quickly, as Skyward Sword, Mario Galaxy 2, and Kid Icarus: Uprising are all eliminated despite many, many nominees. No idea what the record is here, but I feel like Skyward Sword might have it.

And that’s a general trend throughout the first round. A lot of highly ranked games took heavy losses here (Bastion and Xenoblade Chronicles both went from 9 songs to 2!) and there are very, very few games with more than 2 songs left.

Still, it wasn’t all revolution. Gravity Rush was our most impressive performer, entering and exiting the round with 8 songs. And NieR and the FFXIIIs remain our top 3 (XIII-2 has to share with Gravity Rush). What exciting results does next round hold?

Top 256 By Platform:

Multiplatform: 21 games (63 songs)

PSP: 17 games (35 songs)

PC: 18 games (33 songs)

Wii: 12 games (26 songs)

PS3: 11 games (26 songs)

DS: 11 games (18 songs)

3DS: 9 games (18 songs)

PS Vita: 3 games (12 songs)

Xbox 360: 5 games (10 songs)

Arcade: 4 games (5 songs)

Mobile: 3 games (4 songs)

PS2: 2 games (4 songs)

DSi: 2 games (2 songs)

Multiplatform remains our leader, but with the demise of its two flagships the Wii has plummeted out of second place, now tied with a surprisingly strong PS3. Of course, the real Sony action remains with the PSP, although Gravity Rush is keeping the Vita’s numbers surprisingly decent. Down the long tail, most everyone is still here, albeit thinned out, but we must bid adieu to “Unreleased”, that most rare and beautiful of platforms.

[collapse]