Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 256 (Part 2 of 8)

Part 1 Results
|Brandish: The Dark Revenant
|Fortress
|7
|6
|Botanicula
|Melodica
|Castlevania: The Adventure ReBirth
|Lullaby Sent to the Devil
|6
|5
|Trails from Zero
|Demonic Drive
|Mega Man 10
|Solar Man (Solar Inferno)
|6
|7
|Velocity
|Quarp Drive
|Flower
|Purification of the City
|8
|5
|Flower
|Life as a Flower
|The Journey Down: Chapter 1
|Tram Station
|7*
|7
|Pokémon Black and White
|Elite Four Battle
|Professor Layton and the Last Specter
|Theme of the Specter’s Flute
|6
|5
|Final Fantasy XIII-2
|Ruined Hometown [Agg Mix] [Naoshi Mizuta]
|Sonic Colors
|Planet Wisp Act 3
|6
|7
|Trails of Azure
|Destruction Impulse
|White Knight Chronicles II
|The Battlefield Flower [Violin Version]
|11
|2
|Gravity Rush
|Discovery of Gravitation
|Katamari Forever
|Lonely Rolling No More
|6
|8
|Danganronpa: Goodbye Despair
|Ikoroshia
|Professor Layton and the Last Specter
|Town of Water (Misthallery, Day)
|2
|11
|Trails of Azure
|Fateful Confrontation Pomtto! Ver-
|Jetpack Joyride
|Main Theme
|8
|6
|Bayonetta
|The Falling Military Transport
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Ice Cream Island
|3
|10
|Gravity Rush
|Bloody Claws
|NieR
|Cold Steel Coffin
|3
|12
|Legasista
|bgm_13
|VVVVVV
|Pushing Onwards
|9
|5
|Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky
|Don’t Ever Forget…
|NieR
|Hills of Radiant Wind
|10
|4
|Xenoblade Chronicles
|Unfinished Business
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Dusk Dunes
|5
|7
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Lava Landing
The next round of single elimination! The top 256 has been broken up into 8 groups; only 2 weeks for this one!
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1The Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Thursday, October 28th at 9:00AM Pacific
Fun Stats!
Top 256 By Game:
11 songs (1 game)
- NieR [-3]
9 songs (1 game)
- Final Fantasy XIII [-3]
8 songs (2 games)
- Final Fantasy XIII-2 [-5]
- Gravity Rush
7 songs (2 games)
- Bayonetta [-1]
- FTL [-1]
6 songs (1 game)
- Kirby’s Epic Yarn [-5]
5 songs (6 games)
- Sonic Generations [-6]
- Journey [-4]
- Legasista [-2]
- Trails of Azure [-2]
- Shatter [-1]
- VVVVVV [-1]
4 songs (6 games)
- Sonic Colors [-4]
- Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! [-3]
- Flower [-3]
- Persona 4 Golden [-2]
- Mega Man 10 [-1]
- Star Ocean: The Last Hope
3 songs (9 games)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land [-5]
- Bravely Default [-4]
- Double Dragon Neon [-3]
- Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask [-3]
- The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road [-3]
- Brandish: The Dark Revenant [-2]
- Danganronpa: Goodbye Despair [-2]
- Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep [-2]
- Trails from Zero [-2]
2 songs (29 games)
- Bastion [-7]
- Xenoblade Chronicles [-7]
- Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc [-5]
- Rhythm Heaven Fever [-5]
- Persona 4 Arena [-4]
- Pokémon Black and White [-3]
- Ciel Nosurge [-2]
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective [-2]
- Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure [-2]
- Steins;Gate [-2]
- The Munchables [-2]
- To the Moon [-2]
- Beatmania IIDX 16: Empress [-1]
- Botanicula [-1]
- Donkey Kong Country Returns [-1]
- Machinarium [-1]
- Mighty Switch Force [-1]
- Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky [-1]
- Street Fighter X Mega Man [-1]
- The Sea Will Claim Everything [-1]
- Ys: Memories of Celceta [-1]
- 7th Dragon
- Bar Oasis
- DoDonPachi Resurrection
- Professor Layton and the Last Specter
- Resonance of Fate
- Summon Night GRANTHESE
- The 3rd Birthday
- Velocity
1 song (61 games)
- Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel [-5]
- Katamari Forever [-4]
- Persona 3 Portable [-4]
- Final Fantasy XIV [-3]
- Mass Effect 2 [-3]
- Blue Roses [PSP 2010] [-2]
- Catherine [-2]
- Digital: A Love Story [-2]
- Half-Minute Hero: The Second Coming [-2]
- Muramasa: The Demon Blade [-2]
- Pokémon Black and White 2 [-2]
- Portal 2 [-2]
- Rayman Origins [-2]
- Silent Hill: Shattered Memories [-2]
- Style Savvy: Trendsetters [-2]
- The Last Remnant [-2]
- Ys vs. Sora no Kiseki: Alternative Saga [-2]
- 999: 9 Hours 9 Person 9 Doors [-1]
- Child of Eden [-1]
- Etrian Odyssey III [-1]
- Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance [-1]
- Nayuta no Kiseki [-1]
- Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game [-1]
- Shantae: Risky’s Revenge [-1]
- Sleeping Dogs [-1]
- Sonic Generations (3DS) [-1]
- Super Meat Boy [-1]
- Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP [-1]
- Time and Eternity [-1]
- World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria [-1]
- Canabalt
- Castlevania: The Adventure ReBirth
- Deathsmiles II: Makai no Merry Christmas
- DJ Hero 2
- DJ Max Technika 2
- Dragon’s Dogma
- Fate/Extra
- Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: The Crystal Bearers
- Frog Fractions
- Jetpack Joyride
- L.A. Noire
- Madworld
- Maldita Castilla
- Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story
- Max & the Magic Marker
- Mighty Milky Way
- Monkey Island 2 Special Edition
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch
- nintendogs + cats
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors
- Persona 2: Innocent Sin
- Prinny: Can I Really Be the Hero, Dood?
- Radiant Historia
- Sound Shapes
- The Journey Down: Chapter 1
- The Lord of the Rings Online: Siege of Mirkwood
- Thomas Was Alone
- Time Travelers
- Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures Episode 3: Muzzled!
- White Knight Chronicles II
- Yakuza 5
Remember The Fallen (46 games)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword [-7]
- Super Mario Galaxy 2 [-6]
- Kid Icarus: Uprising [-5]
- Lord of Vermilion II [-3]
- Papo and Yo [-3]
- DJ Hero [-2]
- Kinect Star Wars [-2]
- Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days [-2]
- Lucidity [-2]
- Mass Effect 3 [-2]
- No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle [-2]
- Persona [-2]
- Plants vs. Zombies [-2]
- The Last Story [-2]
- Ys I & II Chronicles [-2]
- Akumajou Dracula: The Arcade
- Anarchy Reigns/Max Anarchy
- Asura’s Wrath
- Bit. Trip Beat
- Bit. Trip Runner
- Closure
- Demon’s Souls
- Digimon Story: Lost Evolution
- Fez
- Fighting Is Magic
- Final Fantasy Type-0
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade
- Mario & Sonic at the London 2012 Olympic Games
- Mario Kart 7
- Minecraft
- Patapon 3
- Pid
- Punch-Out!!
- Ragnarok Tactics
- Retro City Rampage
- Scribblenauts Unlimited
- Space Invaders Extreme
- Spelunky
- Star Wars: The Old Republic
- Street Fighter IV
- Style Savvy
- Super Monkey Ball 3D
- The Unfinished Swan
- Touhou 12.5 – Double Spoiler
- Trine 2
Holy shit we’ve got some blood. Nintendo flagships have a bit of a reputation in these tournaments; they’ll put up a lot of playoff songs, but they won’t ever take home the crown. This time we’re getting that storyline out of the way quickly, as Skyward Sword, Mario Galaxy 2, and Kid Icarus: Uprising are all eliminated despite many, many nominees. No idea what the record is here, but I feel like Skyward Sword might have it.
And that’s a general trend throughout the first round. A lot of highly ranked games took heavy losses here (Bastion and Xenoblade Chronicles both went from 9 songs to 2!) and there are very, very few games with more than 2 songs left.
Still, it wasn’t all revolution. Gravity Rush was our most impressive performer, entering and exiting the round with 8 songs. And NieR and the FFXIIIs remain our top 3 (XIII-2 has to share with Gravity Rush). What exciting results does next round hold?
Top 256 By Platform:
Multiplatform: 21 games (63 songs)
PSP: 17 games (35 songs)
PC: 18 games (33 songs)
Wii: 12 games (26 songs)
PS3: 11 games (26 songs)
DS: 11 games (18 songs)
3DS: 9 games (18 songs)
PS Vita: 3 games (12 songs)
Xbox 360: 5 games (10 songs)
Arcade: 4 games (5 songs)
Mobile: 3 games (4 songs)
PS2: 2 games (4 songs)
DSi: 2 games (2 songs)
Multiplatform remains our leader, but with the demise of its two flagships the Wii has plummeted out of second place, now tied with a surprisingly strong PS3. Of course, the real Sony action remains with the PSP, although Gravity Rush is keeping the Vita’s numbers surprisingly decent. Down the long tail, most everyone is still here, albeit thinned out, but we must bid adieu to “Unreleased”, that most rare and beautiful of platforms.