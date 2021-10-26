Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!
Rules for this discussion:
- All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.
- Please put anything graphic behind a tag.
- As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.
The person of the day is Backxwash (she/her), a musician
In the news
Ohio Republicans Are Trying to Let Citizens Sue Doctors Who Care for Trans Youth
Judith Butler Correctly Says TERFs Are Fascists, Angering TERFs
Democrats Under ‘Tyranny of Kyrsten Sinema,’ Gay Lawmaker Says
Project of the day is Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner