Creative Endeavors Is Among The Buried

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content. Those of you who’d like to post future Creative Endeavors Threads post your request in the comments below.

Hey, Kevzero here, I’m an amateur photographer based on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. I mostly take wildlife photos, but have been recently taking pictures of many other things. This week: Colonial Era Gravestones in Newport. One of my favorite cemeteries to visit is Rhode Island Historical Cemetery – Newport # 3 Common Burying Ground. It is a large cemetery in the middle of Newport, Rhode Island with graves dating from the Colonial Era, through the Gilded Age, and into modern times. It is home to a section known as “God’s Little Acre” the largest and most intact Colonial Era Afro-American graveyard in the U.S.





















Check out the following links for more pictures!

My Website is: https://capecodadventure.photos/

My Facebook photography page: https://www.facebook.com/MyCapeCodPictures

My Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mycapecodadventurepictures/

What have you been up to creatively?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...