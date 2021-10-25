Shivers 2 Day Thread

Shivers 2 – Harvest of Souls is a late 90s horror computer video game. I remember my sister played this game after she borrowed it from a mutual friend of ours.

The synopsis of the game – “Isolated in the desert of Arizona, surrounded by looming red rock formations, the abandoned town of Cyclone awaits you–the warrior–the only one who can unlock the mysteries of Devil’s Mouth Canyon and save your friends!”

I don’t think my sister ever beat the game but the mood, music, and overall atmosphere of the game was mysterious and creepy and it has stuck with me to this very day.

Something to Discuss – What is your favorite horror themed video game?

Here is a Youtube video of the video game soundtrack to give a listen to during work or when you get a quiet moment to yourself later today.

