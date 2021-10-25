Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Oct. 25

Here are today’s contestants:

Hilary, a visiting assistant professor, teaches classic languages and ancient culture;

Stephen, a business operations professional, is a heavy sleeper; and

Jonathan, an actor, will put some winnings into a Shakespeare adaptation. Jonathan is a 10-day champ with winnings of $230,100.

Jonathan broke open a close contest by sweeping a TV category in DJ, then missed both DDs in the round, but was still barely able to hold a runaway at $16,000 vs. $7,800 for Hilary and $5,000 for Stephen.

DD1 – $800 – THE LANDLOCKED NATION – After WWI this central European country broke away from a dual monarchy but lost about 2/3 of its land (Stephen lost the window maximum of $1,000.)

DD2 – $1,600 – WHAT HAPPENED WHEN – While surveying the night sky in 1781, William Herschel made this big discovery (Jonathan lost $4,200 from his score of $17,800 vs. $5,800 for Hilary.)

DD3 – $800 – WRITTEN IN THE DUST – Chapter 1 of this 1939 novel has quite a bit to say about dust, like “in the morning” it “hung like a fog” (Jonathan lost $2,000 from his total of $16,800 vs. $7,000 for Hilary.)

FJ – NOTABLE WOMEN – Of the 3 pioneering women in their field to be dubbed the “Trimates”, this one got her Ph.D from Cambridge in 1966

Everyone was correct on FJ. Jonathan wagered $0 to win with $16,000 for an 11-day total of $246,100.

Wagering strategy: In this game, Jonathan made the case for not being overly aggressive on DDs with a comfortable lead, as in the end he was fortunate to keep the runaway. On DD3, with just six other clues remaining and five of those being lower-value, an argument could be made for a $5 wager to protect Jonathan’s position.

Sports stumbles: No one knew the son of LaVar Ball who was 2020-21 NBA Rookie of the Year is LaMelo Ball.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Hungary? DD2 – What is Uranus? DD3 – What is “The Grapes of Wrath”? FJ – Who is Goodall?

