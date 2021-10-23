Wonder Woman Day and 80th Anniversary Celebration

Thursday October 21st was Wonder Woman Day and 2021 is the 80th anniversary year of her debut in comic books.

This thread is all about the Amazonian Warrior Princess. Her legacy stretches into TV and movies and pop culture.

Wonder Woman 1984, full of hope and a few flaws, helped take our minds off current events and the current climate of the pandemic earlier in the year. What would you like to see take place in her third big screen adventure? Which heroes and villains would you like to see her tangle and cross paths with in the next installment?

Wonder Girl Yara Flor and Nubia made splashes this year in comics. Where would you like to see their stories take them?

Feel free to add some topics for conversation in the comment section.

