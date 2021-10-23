There’s a Timebomb in the Day Thread

One of the most important decisions in a professional baseball player’s career is his choice of walk-up song. During the brief walk from the on-deck circle to the batter’s box, a roughly five to ten second long excerpt from a song of his choice will play to the entire stadium. There’s a lot at stake in the choice of song, so it’s best not chosen lightly.

It is unlikely that I’ll be called up to the big leagues–I’m in my 30s, I’ve got a messed up shoulder, I’ve never played competitive ball of any sort, I’m not under contract with any major league club–but if I am, I know exactly what I’m choosing for my walk-up song: “Timebomb,” by the Old 97’s, from their fantastic 1997 album Too Far to Care.

Bonus prompt: What is your MLB walk-up song?

