Edgar Allan Poe’s Murder Mystery Dinner Party Night Thread (10/22)

Edgar Allan Poe’s Murder Mystery Dinner Party is a mystery-comedy-drama web series created by the L.A.-based “vaguely historical, loosely literary” collective Shipwrecked Comedy. In the series, Edgar Allan Poe and his resident ghost, Lenore, invite various famous literary figures for a themed dinner party. Things soon take a turn, as guests start dying in mysterious ways, and Edgar and his friends must get to the bottom of who is behind these events – and why.

It’s great fun, with a lot of terrific acting and a smart script. Highly recommended. The first episode is below:

