Revenge Of The 30 Day Horror Challenge Day 21: Best Non-Hollywood Horror

The month of October is all about horror as it well should be and we’re going to revisit that topic with a range of new and “remastered” prompts for it thanks to some help from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

With the month underway and the horror topics and the like starting to pile up like dead leaves, today we’re going to talk about the realm, of horror films and works – but outside of the Hollywood system and US-centric view. Here, we want to know things like your first exposure to overseas horror works, what drew you in, what you like the best, and what you recommend others to try and explore with as first-timers in various new genres.

Bonus Prompt: What has been the most difficult reaction to deal with when talking to people about non-US horror works?

