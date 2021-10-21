Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Oct. 21

Today’s contestants are:

Holly, a writer and editor, taught ESL with the help of Fred Astaire;

Erin, a product manager, whose special dogs need to be watched while they eat; and

Jonathan, an actor, took a karaoke Journey to good cupcakes. Jonathan is a eight-day champ with winnings of $193,800.

Erin had a slim lead over Jonathan when she found DD2, was correct but only bet $1,000, after which Jonathan found DD3 and made a defensive wager, falling short of a runaway at $20,600 vs. $11,000 for Erin and $6,000 for Holly.

DD1 – $400 – SPORTS BOOKS – The basis for a movie and TV series, this bestseller is subtitled “A Town, a Team and a Dream” (Erin won $1,000 from her score of $1,800 to take the lead.)

DD2 (video) – $2,000 – HISTORY – (Shown is a map highlighting a location in France very close across the water to England) In 1558, England lost this port city, its last possession in France (Erin won $1,000 from her total of $10,000 vs. $9,200 for Jonathan.)

DD3 – $1,600 – “OI”! – In his “Funeral Oration”, Pericles used this rhyming term, Greek for “the many” (Jonathan won $2,600 from his score of $13,600 vs. $11,000 for Erin.)

FJ – WORLD GEOGRAPHY – This country of 16,600 square miles has a possession more than 50 times as large

Jonathan and Erin were correct on FJ, with Jonathan adding $1,500 to win with $22,100 for a nine-day total of $215,900.

Jeopardy!’s greatest hits: No one knew the author of “Native Son” is Richard Wright, which has been mentioned in at least 26 clues going back to 1990.

That’s before our time: In a classic songs category, Phil Rizzuto’s baseball-style call in the clue didn’t lead the players to “Paradise by the Dashboard Light” performer Meat Loaf.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “Friday Night Lights”? DD2 – What is Calais? DD3 – What is hoi polloi? FJ – What is Denmark?

