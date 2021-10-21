Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 512 (Part 14 of 16)

Part 13 Results

Spoiler NieR Grandma 5 7 Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: The Crystal Bearers Crystal Bearers Ramble Persona 4 Arena Reach Out to the Truth [P4 Arena ver.] 8 5 The Munchables Hellfire Stew Shatter Granular Extractor 8 3 Shantae: Risky’s Revenge Through the Trees Lord of Vermilion II Coin 4 11 Flower Splash of Color Final Fantasy XIII-2 Victory Fanfare [Mitsuto Suzuki] 2 11 Mega Man 10 Sheep Man (Cybersheep’s Dream) Xenoblade Chronicles Hidden Mechonis Field 6 6* Style Savvy: Trendsetters Cafe (Night) Final Fantasy XIII-2 Paradigm Shift [Naoshi Mizuta] 8 4 Rhythm Heaven Fever Power Calligraphy Final Fantasy XIII Lake Bresha 10 7 Flower Lazy Daydream NieR Kaine ~ Salvation 11 4 Double Dragon Neon Tube Ride Shatter Freon World 8 5 Final Fantasy XIII-2 Last Hunter [Naoshi Mizuta] Persona 4 Golden Time to Make History 7 6 Silent Hill: Shattered Memories Hell Frozen Rain Akumajou Dracula: The Arcade Bloody Tears 4 11 Bravely Default Love’s Vagrant Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Saisei -rebuild- 4 8 The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road Flower Palace Mega Man 10 Pump Man (Polluted Pump) 3 11 Final Fantasy XIII-2 Eclipse – Aggressive Mix Journey I Was Born For This 12 3 Final Fantasy Type-0 Divine Fire Final Fantasy XIII Eden Under Siege 2 12 Thomas Was Alone Where Are You [collapse]

After 4 months of group play it’s time for the playoffs! Only the top 512 songs remain. It’s single elimination from here on out.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they postThe Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Friday, October 22nd at 9:00AM Pacific

