Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 512 (Part 14 of 16)

Part 13 Results
Spoiler
|NieR
|Grandma
|5
|7
|Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: The Crystal Bearers
|Crystal Bearers Ramble
|Persona 4 Arena
|Reach Out to the Truth [P4 Arena ver.]
|8
|5
|The Munchables
|Hellfire Stew
|Shatter
|Granular Extractor
|8
|3
|Shantae: Risky’s Revenge
|Through the Trees
|Lord of Vermilion II
|Coin
|4
|11
|Flower
|Splash of Color
|Final Fantasy XIII-2
|Victory Fanfare [Mitsuto Suzuki]
|2
|11
|Mega Man 10
|Sheep Man (Cybersheep’s Dream)
|Xenoblade Chronicles
|Hidden Mechonis Field
|6
|6*
|Style Savvy: Trendsetters
|Cafe (Night)
|Final Fantasy XIII-2
|Paradigm Shift [Naoshi Mizuta]
|8
|4
|Rhythm Heaven Fever
|Power Calligraphy
|Final Fantasy XIII
|Lake Bresha
|10
|7
|Flower
|Lazy Daydream
|NieR
|Kaine ~ Salvation
|11
|4
|Double Dragon Neon
|Tube Ride
|Shatter
|Freon World
|8
|5
|Final Fantasy XIII-2
|Last Hunter [Naoshi Mizuta]
|Persona 4 Golden
|Time to Make History
|7
|6
|Silent Hill: Shattered Memories
|Hell Frozen Rain
|Akumajou Dracula: The Arcade
|Bloody Tears
|4
|11
|Bravely Default
|Love’s Vagrant
|Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc
|Saisei -rebuild-
|4
|8
|The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road
|Flower Palace
|Mega Man 10
|Pump Man (Polluted Pump)
|3
|11
|Final Fantasy XIII-2
|Eclipse – Aggressive Mix
|Journey
|I Was Born For This
|12
|3
|Final Fantasy Type-0
|Divine Fire
|Final Fantasy XIII
|Eden Under Siege
|2
|12
|Thomas Was Alone
|Where Are You
[collapse]
After 4 months of group play it’s time for the playoffs! Only the top 512 songs remain. It’s single elimination from here on out.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1The Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
Spoiler
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Friday, October 22nd at 9:00AM Pacific