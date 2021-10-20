Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (October 20, 2021)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! It’s getting cooler where I live, which means I’m starting to crave all of the wonderful cold weather Japanese dishes. One of my favorites is Curry Udon. Have you made it before? It’s very simple! In fact, the recipe included here, from Chopstick Chronicles, which is already super simple, is even more complicated than how we usually make it at my house. We skip the meat, opting for carrots and onion. And we just add dashi to the curry soup. Delicious and simple! Here’s a video from Chopstick Chronicles, if you need a little inspiration.

Now I really want Curry Udon…What about you?

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...