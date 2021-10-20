Revenge Of The 30 Day Horror Challenge Day 20: Talking Body Horror

The month of October is all about horror as it well should be and we’re going to revisit that topic with a range of new and “remastered” prompts for it thanks to some help from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

With the month underway and the horror topics and the like starting to pile up like dead leaves, today we’re going to talk about the body horror subgenre. This is a sort of catch-all challenge as we know it tends to be a bit more narrow in its fandom, so we want to hear from those that are fans about the best and worst, the right writers and directors, and what’s creeped you out the most.

Bonus Prompt: What would you use to introduce someone to this subgenre?

