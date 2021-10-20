Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Things You Want to Try (10/20/2021)

Tell us about things you’ve always wanted to try, but haven’t yet, for one reason or another. Or things which you wanted to try and had to wait a long time until you could make it happen. Or similar stories which come to your mind.

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...