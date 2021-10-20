Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 512 (Part 13 of 16)

Part 12 Results

Spoiler Danganronpa: Goodbye Despair Welcome to Dangan Island! 8 6 Digital: A Love Story Disappointment Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective Epilogue ~The End of the Night 9 6 Final Fantasy XIV Quicksand Minecraft Where Are We Now 5 7 Shatter Argon Refinery Maldita Castilla Lucha a Morir 10 3 Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! Dungeon Theme The Unfinished Swan The Monument Falls 5 8 Ciel Nosurge Ritual Prayer Dedicated to the Succession Ceremony Style Savvy: Trendsetters Shop Music: Chill (02) 4 11 Persona 4 Arena Electronica of the Soul [P4 Arena ver.] Legasista bgm_06 8 6 Katamari Forever Katamari on the Swing (Sexy Synthesizer All About Namco Mix) Persona 4 Golden Revelations – Mitsuo – [Shin Mitsuo Tensei] 8 7 Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure Inheriting the Purpose [Naofumi Hataya] Kirby’s Epic Yarn Halberd 11 4 Sonic Generations Planet Wisp Classic Velocity Protect 9 6 Persona 3 Portable A Way of Life – Deep Inside My Mind Remix Gravity Rush Old Town 10 3 Kid Icarus: Uprising The Reaper’s Line of Sight [Motoi Sakuraba] VVVVVV Predestined Fate 9 7 Sonic Generations Vs. Metal Sonic (Stardust Speedway Bad Future JP) Machinarium By the Wall 7 7* Trails of Azure Aoi Kiseki Full Persona 4 Golden Shadow World 12 4 Xenoblade Chronicles You Will Know Our Names Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Box 15 10 6 Catherine Also Sprach Brooks Lucidity The Will Of An Eccentric 7 9 Journey Nadir [collapse]

After 4 months of group play it’s time for the playoffs! Only the top 512 songs remain. It’s single elimination from here on out.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they postThe Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Thursday, October 21st at 9:00AM Pacific

