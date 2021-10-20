Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 512 (Part 13 of 16)

Part 12 Results
Spoiler
|Danganronpa: Goodbye Despair
|Welcome to Dangan Island!
|8
|6
|Digital: A Love Story
|Disappointment
|Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective
|Epilogue ~The End of the Night
|9
|6
|Final Fantasy XIV
|Quicksand
|Minecraft
|Where Are We Now
|5
|7
|Shatter
|Argon Refinery
|Maldita Castilla
|Lucha a Morir
|10
|3
|Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?!
|Dungeon Theme
|The Unfinished Swan
|The Monument Falls
|5
|8
|Ciel Nosurge
|Ritual Prayer Dedicated to the Succession Ceremony
|Style Savvy: Trendsetters
|Shop Music: Chill (02)
|4
|11
|Persona 4 Arena
|Electronica of the Soul [P4 Arena ver.]
|Legasista
|bgm_06
|8
|6
|Katamari Forever
|Katamari on the Swing (Sexy Synthesizer All About Namco Mix)
|Persona 4 Golden
|Revelations – Mitsuo – [Shin Mitsuo Tensei]
|8
|7
|Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure
|Inheriting the Purpose [Naofumi Hataya]
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Halberd
|11
|4
|Sonic Generations
|Planet Wisp Classic
|Velocity
|Protect
|9
|6
|Persona 3 Portable
|A Way of Life – Deep Inside My Mind Remix
|Gravity Rush
|Old Town
|10
|3
|Kid Icarus: Uprising
|The Reaper’s Line of Sight [Motoi Sakuraba]
|VVVVVV
|Predestined Fate
|9
|7
|Sonic Generations
|Vs. Metal Sonic (Stardust Speedway Bad Future JP)
|Machinarium
|By the Wall
|7
|7*
|Trails of Azure
|Aoi Kiseki Full
|Persona 4 Golden
|Shadow World
|12
|4
|Xenoblade Chronicles
|You Will Know Our Names
|Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc
|Box 15
|10
|6
|Catherine
|Also Sprach Brooks
|Lucidity
|The Will Of An Eccentric
|7
|9
|Journey
|Nadir
[collapse]
After 4 months of group play it’s time for the playoffs! Only the top 512 songs remain. It’s single elimination from here on out.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1The Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
Spoiler
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Thursday, October 21st at 9:00AM Pacific