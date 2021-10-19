Werewolf 165: The Americans – Day 5

-- .- -.-- -... . / .. .----. -- / .-.. . .- .-. -. .. -. --.

Poor Martha had a long day. Having to take over for her boss was a lot of responsibility. He helped run counterintelligence, for goodness’ sake! They don’t just hand the job off to anyone, or so she thought.

She decided to bide her time by doing a little more filing. It felt comfortable to her.

.-- .... -.-- / - .... . / ... . .- / --- -. / - .... . / - .. -.. .

As she continued, she couldn’t help but hear something. Being around the office at night could spook even the bravest of FBI agents. But it could’ve been nothing.

Besides, she didn’t hear anything else immediately afterwards, so she assumed it was just her mind playing tricks on her.

.... .- ... / -. --- / .-- .- -.-- / --- ..-. / - ..- .-. -. .. -. --.

As she closed the cabinet, Martha decided that it was enough to sate her secretarial desires, picked up her things, and headed for the door towards the hallway.

And she would’ve kept going had she not seen someone all the way at the end of the hall, just waiting. She could not tell who was there, but she thought they must be up to no good.

-- --- .-. . / - .... .- -. / - .... .. ...

The stranger started running. Oh god, what do I do? Martha thought. Is it coming for me? Or one of my friends?

Desperate, she found a stapler on one of the desks and grabbed it.

Closing her eyes, she threw it in the direction of the assailant (or at least, she thought she did).

-.-- --- ..- / -.- -. --- .-- / - .... . .-. . .----. ... / -. --- - .... .. -. --.

She was waiting to hear a noise, or a scream, or just anything to indicate something had happened, or that this was all over.

But there was only silence.

Had that been enough?

-- --- .-. . / - .... .- -. / - .... .. ...

Roles 7 Citizens (Town) – win when all KGB operatives are dead and no other conditions interfere. Patriots (Vanilla Town) – Have no power except the mod-given right of democracy during the day.

[CLASSIFIED] (Investigator) – Can see if someone is a citizen (town) or a KGB operative (wolf). If they hit an operative, that operative will be bugged, unbeknownst to the operative. If the investigator is killed after having bugged an operative, the other KGB agents will find the bug and kill the bugged operative as a traitor (note: this will not occur if the bugged operative is the only wolf left). They can only bug up to one living KGB operative at any time.

Frank Gaad (Jailer) – Can prevent someone from performing a night action and from being killed. They cannot jail themselves nor can they jail the same person two nights in a row.

[CLASSIFIED] (Vigilante) – Can choose someone to kill each night in the name of justice. However, if they kill two citizens, they will turn in their weapon, unable to use it for the remainder of the game.

[CLASSIFIED] (Backup) – When the first of the town roles dies, they will fill in for them as a replacement. They will not be given information on their predecessor’s actions. 1 KGB operative (Wolves) – win when their numbers are equal to/greater than that of town’s and no other conditions interfere. Each operative will take turns carrying out the night kill. блокатор (Role blocker) – can prevent a citizen from doing anything that might do damage to the operatives’ plans. They cannot block the same person two nights in a row.

вербовщик (Recruiter) – can convert one patriot to join the Russian cause. If they pick a non-vanilla player or if they or their target are jailed, no recruitment will occur that night.

шпионы (Vanilla Wolf) There are also secret roles hidden among the players, some of whom have their own win condition. These roles will not be revealed until their deaths. The game will end if any secret win condition is met before either town or wolves’ win conditions are met; players will be warned if and when that becomes a possibility. [collapse]

Players Goat Lamb Nate Mail Robot (secret role) Copywight American patriot (vanilla town) Hoho вербовщик/Elizabeth Jennings (wolf recruiter/secret role) Jake Gramps шпионы/Phillip Jennings (vanilla wolf/secret role) Spiny Henry Jennings (secret role) Lindsay American patriot (vanilla town) Raven Frank Gaad (town jailer) Marlowe American patriot (vanilla town) Queequeg American patriot (vanilla town) Emm блокатор (wolf role blocker) Kim Tiff Cop Wasp Bones Backups: Indy Plow [collapse]

Rules Order of actions: Jailing/Blocking, Investigation, Recruitment, Kills Ties will result in all players with the most votes being killed. No editing comments or quoting directly from QT’s. Failure to comply may result in a mod-kill. Please be respectful towards everyone. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have good time. [collapse]

Twilight will be on Wednesday, October 18 at 12 PM MDT/8 PM CEDT.

