Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Oct. 19

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Olivia, a museum professional, whose cat fist bumps and hula hoops;

Katy, a teacher, temped for the CIA (no, not that one); and

Jonathan, an actor, can do stage combat. Jonathan is a six-day champ with winnings of $142,900.

Tough game in which Jonathan wasn’t nearly as sharp as usual, but his opponents couldn’t take advantage as he still scored a narrow runaway at $11,600 vs. $4,600 for Katy and $900 for Olivia.

DD1 – $800 – ANNUS HORRIBILIS – In the space of a few weeks in 1912, Robert Falcon Scott’s trek to this landmark ended in death, then Titanic sailed into history (Jonathan lost $2,200 on a true DD.)

DD2 – $800 – 20th CENTURY ENGLISH – It first meant a movie, then a script for one, then starting in the 1930s was used in Academy Award categories (Olivia won $1,500 from her score of $1,000.)

DD3 – $1,600 – DID I MISS ANYTHING? – Maybe worried he’d been forgotten, on his return to England after a long time crusading, he had himself re-crowned in 1194 (Olivia lost $2,000 from her score of $3,700 vs. $12,800 for Jonathan.)

FJ – CONTEMPORARY AUTHORS – He has studied Cordon Bleu cooking, but is known for his 1981 creation of a character with unconventional taste in cuisine

Only Jonathan was correct on FJ, adding $1,600 to win with $13,200 for a seven-day total of $156,100.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the company that would be financially impacted by sales of the Chevy Bolt is General Motors.

Wagering strategy: After giving Jonathan some mild guff about his small DD wagers yesterday, Mayim sounded thrilled that he bet his entire $2,200 on DD1. Later, despite being well behind six-time champ Jonathan, Olivia chose to wager less than the maximum on both DDs in DJ.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is the South Pole? DD2 – What is screenplay? DD3 – Who was Richard I (the Lionheart)? FJ – Who is Thomas Harris? (The character referred to in the clue is Hannibal Lecter.)

