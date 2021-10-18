Revenge Of The 30 Day Horror Challenge Day 18: Creepiest Children’s Book

The month of October is all about horror as it well should be and we’re going to revisit that topic with a range of new and “remastered” prompts for it thanks to some help from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

With the month underway and the horror topics and the like starting to pile up like dead leaves, today we’re going to talk about children’s books! We know that so many of the early ones that were used for a long time were tales told to frighten and educate kids about how to live in darker times, but they’ve persisted over the years. And a lot of writers have come since to tell new tales of scary to kids, some intentional and some not intentional. What are the creepiest children’s books you’ve come across?

Bonus Prompt: What’s the creepiest movie aimed squarely at kids that feels like it’s too much?

