Job Rants Thread – 10/15/2021 – Big Wheel, Big Lunch

Hey, all; Happy and Healthy Friday –

So, I’m actually typing this out at work on Thursday, as it’s one of those rare moments where I actually have a true moment that’s no devoted entirely to answering yet another goddamn phone. You’d think that, in this rarest of instances, I’d have a head full of things I’d want to talk/rant about compared to the most evenings at home that I do this with a head full of particularly dense cotton.

In this case, though, you’d be wrong. No, right now, all I can really think of is the big lunch I had and what a horrendous mistake it was. In my heart of hearts, I knew it was wrong, but, damn me for a fool, I had a yen for chicken wings, and they were right there. So now, I’m paying for that, and the afternoon jolt I would normally be experiencing has been replaced by a feelings of sloth and a sudden love of Rolaids. Has that ever happened to you? Want to talk about it? Too bad, that’s the prompt for this week. After that, you can go grab some Pepto and a nap; just like I’m about to.

As ever. Have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. A remember: For most of us, there’s still about four more hours in the day after lunch. Remember that, the next time you’re making a meal choice.

