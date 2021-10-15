Jinjer Day Thread

Jinjer is a ukranian metal band that I like. I’ve seen them described as progressive metal, metalcore, or groove metal.

They are one of the still rare metal bands with a front woman. Their song Pisces is a favourite of youtube reactors who are all surprised when she starts growling, if you watch that sort of thing.

Here is one of my favourite songs by them:

Jinjer is currently on world (?) (at least intercontinental) tour after releasing their fourth full-length album, Wallflowers.

Have a good day thread, everybody!

