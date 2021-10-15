Friday New Music 10/15

Hello! It’s Friday! I don’t see much I know myself in here, besides Julia Shapiro so I’ll probably check that out (plus the album is called Zorked, so). I don’t know Mo Troper but people I follow seem excited for it so I’ll give it a listen. I also see Another Michael have some new versions of songs from this year out.

Here’s a full-ish list taken from Consequence of Sound. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what isn’t and whatever else! Enjoy:

— The 502s – Could It Get Better Than This

— A.A. Williams – arco EP

— AEON – God Ends Here

— The Agonist – Days Before The World Wept EP

— Alcatrazz – V

— Allie Crow Buckley – Moonlit and Devious Alternatives EP

— Allie Dunn – Good As Gone EP

— Alphanaut – On Some Planets This Is Pop

— American Sigh – Honor System

— Another Michael – Unplugged Music and Big Sessions

— Anson Seabra – Feeling For My Life EP

— Anz – All Hours EP

— Aquilo – A Safe Place To Be

— The Arevalo – Mad Doctor of Blood Island (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Reissue)

— Astral Brain – The Bewildered Mind

— Baker Boy – Gela

— Bathe – Bicoastal

— The Beatles – Let It Be (Special Edition)

— Bedouine – Waysides

— Ben Barnes – Songs For You EP

— Ben Caplan – recollection

— Billy Joe Shaver & Kinky Friedman – Live Down Under

— BLACKSTARKIDS – Puppies Forever

— Bleach Lab – Nothing Feels Real EP

— Bleep Bloop – Revenge EP

— Blue Cranes – VOICES

— Brin – Water Sign

— Bryan’s Magic Tears – Vacuum Sealed

— Buffalo Nichols – Buffalo Nichols

— BUSINESS. – a weekend at finn’s EP

— Capital Theater – A Hero’s Journey

— Caradras –Schattenkönige

— Carlos Santana – Blessings and Miracles

— CD RIM – Songs of Vienna

— The Charlatans – A Head Full of Ideas

— Charlotte Greve – Sediments We Move

— Chelsea Cutler – When I Close My Eyes

— Cherubs – SLO BLO 4 FRNZ & SXY EP

— Chris Jones and the Night Drivers – Make Each Second Last

— Chris Mardini – Chris Mardini

— Coldplay – Music Of The Spheres

— Craneium – Unknown Heights

— cultgabe – nowherefast EP

— Cyndi Lauper – True Colors (Expanded Edition)

— Daisy – S.O.M.E. EP

— Dark Mark Vs Skeleton Joe (Mark Lanegan and Joe Cardamone) – Dark Mark Vs Skeleton Joe

— The Darkness – Motorheart

— Dave Monks – I’ve Always Wanted To Be Me

— David Crosby – If I Could Only Remember My Name: 50th Anniversary Edition

— David Keenan – What Then?

— The dB’s – I Thought You Wanted To Know: 1978-1981

— Dean Wareham – I Have Nothing to Say to the Mayor of L.A.

— DED – School of Thought (Digital Release)

— Dena – Mixed Feelings EP

— Deviant Process – Nurture

— Devoid – Lonely Eye Movement

— Disclosure – DJ-Kicks

— Dødsdrift – Ødnis

— Dom Kennedy – From The Westside With Love Three

— Dos Santos – City of Mirrors

— dUg Pinnick (of King X) – Joy Bomb

— Echoes – Lasting

— Elan Tamara – We Can Fall

— Endure The Affliction – Evolve EP

— ESP Summer – Kingdom Of Heaven

— Evergreen – Sign In EP

— Feed The Corpses To The Pigs – This Insidious Horror

— Finneas – Optimist

— Fire-Toolz – Eternal Home

— Fotoform – Horizons

— Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes – Sticky

— Gemini Syndrome – 3rd Degree – The Raising

— Gene Dante & The Future Starlets – DL/UX

— The Georgia Thunderbolts – Can We Get A Witness

— Glenn Echo – Fixed Memory

— Gone to Color – Gone to Color

— Gracey – Fragile EP

— Grafh x DJ Shay – Stop Calling Art Content

— The Grahams – Sha La La

— Hank! – Guilty Pleasures (Are the Best Ones)

— Hank May – One More Taste of the Good Stuff

— HATE – Rugia

— Haunted Like Human – Tall Tales & Fables

— Hayden Thorpe (of Wild Beasts) – Moondust for My Diamond

— HEXA (Lawrence English & Xiu Xiu’s Jamie Stewart) – Material Interstices

— High Desert Queen – Secrets of the Black Moon

— Hippotraktor – Meridian

— Illudium – Ash of the Womb

— ILLYRIAN – Aegis EP

— Interesting Times Gang – Beats, No Rhymes, No Life

— Jacob Cooper and Steven Bradshaw – Sunrise

— Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Georgia Blue

— John Carpenter – Halloween Kills (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

— Johnny Gallagher – 8th and Jane

— Johnny Marr – Fever Dreams Pt 1 EP

— Joshua Speers – Midnight Horses EP

— Joy Crookes – Skin

— JP Cooper – SHE

— Judas Priest – 50 Heavy Metal Years of Music

— Julia Shapiro (of Chastity Belt) – Zorked

— Kacy Hill – Simple, Sweet and Smiling

— Kasey Rutledge – Tender Heart

— Katelyn Tarver – Subject to Change

— Kaley Rutledge – Tender Heart

— Keinemusik – Send Return

— Le Ren – Leftovers

— Lilly Hiatt – Lately

— Lords Of Black – Alchemy Of Souls, Part II

— Lorne Behrman – When I Hit The Floor EP

— LPT – Se Quema El Mundo

— The Lucid (feat. David Ellefson) – The Lucid

— Lykke Li – Wounded Rhymes (10th Anniversary Physical Deluxe Edition)

— Marianne Sveen (of Katzenjammer) – Next of Kin

— Matt Benyayer – She 2.0 EP

— Melvins – Five Legged Dog

— Misanthur – Ephemeris

— Money Chicha – Chicha Summit

— Mo Troper – Dilettante

— Muertissima – Inquisition

— MULLA – جن

— Namesake – Redeeming Features

— Nick Lowe – Dig My Mood (Reissue)

— Nick Lowe – The Impossible Bird (Reissue)

— Nick Lowe – Labour of Lust (Vinyl Reissue)

— Norah Jones – I Dream Of Christmas

— North Americans – Going Steady (Reissue)

— Novocaine 99 – Lost

— Nür – Negative Transfer EP

— Offset Jim – Rich Off The Pack

— Old Man of the Woods – Votives

— Order (feat. members of Mayhem) – The Gospel

— Ornament and Crime (feat. members of Poolside and Grizfolk) – Another Night on the Astral Plane EP

— Paul Weller – Days of Speed (Vinyl Reissue)

— Paul Weller – Illumination (Vinyl Reissue)

— PinkPantheress – To hell with it

— Pokey LaFarge – In The Blossom of Their Shade

— Purple Disco Machine – Exotica

— Quivver – Revelate

— Reaping Asmodeia – Darkened Infinity

— Rebellix – Serpent’s Kiss EP

— The Red Pears – You Thought We Left Because The Door Was Open But We Were Waiting Outside

— Redscale – The Old Colossus

— Remi Wolf – Juno

— Robin Guthrie (of Cocteau Twins) – Mockingbird Love EP

— The Roomsounds – Good Company

— Ryan Hurd – Pelago

— Salt Creek – Out Of The Sky

— Sarah McQuaid – St Buryan Sessions

— Scott von Ryper – Dream State Treasure

— The Shining Tongues – Milk of God

— sir Was – Let The Morning Come

— Skeletoon – The 1.21 Gigawatts Club

— SNAFU – Exile//Banishment

— Stephan Moccio – Lionheart

— Steph Richards with Joshua White – Zephyr

— Steven Bamidele – Uncrowded EP

— Stimming & Lambert – Positive

— The Stone Eye – South Of The Sun

— TK & The Holy Know-Nothings – The Incredible Heat Machine

— ToBy – L’Espirit

— Toby Kieth – Peso In My Pocket

— Tommy Womack – I Thought I Was Fine

— Tone Stith – Still FWM

— Twelve Foot Ninja – Vengeance

— Various Artists – Gangster Music Vol. 2

— Various Artists – Pokémon 25: The Album

— Velvet Two Stripes – Sugar Honey Iced Tea

— The Velvet Underground – The Velvet Underground: A Documentary Film By Todd Haynes – Music From The Motion Picture Soundtrack

— VILDHJARTA – måsstaden under vatten

— Virgil Shaw – At The Time I Didn’t Care

— Vitamin String Quartet – It Feels Like Christmas

— Warda – Khalik Hena (Vinyl Reissue)

— Waylon Payne – The Lost Act

— Weak Signal – Bianca

— Wilderado – Wilderado

— William Lava – Dracula vs. Frankenstein (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Reissue)

— Witch Fever – Reincarnate EP

— The Wonderful World of Louis Armstrong All Stars – A Gift to Pops

— Xenia Rubinos – Una Rosa

— Young Thug – Punk

— Zac Brown Band – The Comeback

— Zache Davis – The Sting

— Zeph – Scared of Everything EP

