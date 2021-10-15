Friday New Music 10/15

Hello! It’s Friday! I don’t see much I know myself in here, besides Julia Shapiro so I’ll probably check that out (plus the album is called Zorked, so). I don’t know Mo Troper but people I follow seem excited for it so I’ll give it a listen. I also see Another Michael have some new versions of songs from this year out.
Here’s a full-ish list taken from Consequence of Sound. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what isn’t and whatever else! Enjoy:
— The 502s – Could It Get Better Than This
— A.A. Williams – arco EP
— AEON – God Ends Here
— The Agonist – Days Before The World Wept EP
— Alcatrazz – V
— Allie Crow Buckley – Moonlit and Devious Alternatives EP
— Allie Dunn – Good As Gone EP
— Alphanaut – On Some Planets This Is Pop
— American Sigh – Honor System
— Another Michael – Unplugged Music and Big Sessions
— Anson Seabra – Feeling For My Life EP
— Anz – All Hours EP
— Aquilo – A Safe Place To Be
— The Arevalo – Mad Doctor of Blood Island (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Reissue)
— Astral Brain – The Bewildered Mind
— Baker Boy – Gela
— Bathe – Bicoastal
— The Beatles – Let It Be (Special Edition)
— Bedouine – Waysides
— Ben Barnes – Songs For You EP
— Ben Caplan – recollection
— Billy Joe Shaver & Kinky Friedman – Live Down Under
— BLACKSTARKIDS – Puppies Forever
— Bleach Lab – Nothing Feels Real EP
— Bleep Bloop – Revenge EP
— Blue Cranes – VOICES
— Brin – Water Sign
— Bryan’s Magic Tears – Vacuum Sealed
— Buffalo Nichols – Buffalo Nichols
— BUSINESS. – a weekend at finn’s EP
— Capital Theater – A Hero’s Journey
— Caradras –Schattenkönige
— Carlos Santana – Blessings and Miracles
— CD RIM – Songs of Vienna
— The Charlatans – A Head Full of Ideas
— Charlotte Greve – Sediments We Move
— Chelsea Cutler – When I Close My Eyes
— Cherubs – SLO BLO 4 FRNZ & SXY EP
— Chris Jones and the Night Drivers – Make Each Second Last
— Chris Mardini – Chris Mardini
— Coldplay – Music Of The Spheres
— Craneium – Unknown Heights
— cultgabe – nowherefast EP
— Cyndi Lauper – True Colors (Expanded Edition)
— Daisy – S.O.M.E. EP
— Dark Mark Vs Skeleton Joe (Mark Lanegan and Joe Cardamone) – Dark Mark Vs Skeleton Joe
— The Darkness – Motorheart
— Dave Monks – I’ve Always Wanted To Be Me
— David Crosby – If I Could Only Remember My Name: 50th Anniversary Edition
— David Keenan – What Then?
— The dB’s – I Thought You Wanted To Know: 1978-1981
— Dean Wareham – I Have Nothing to Say to the Mayor of L.A.
— DED – School of Thought (Digital Release)
— Dena – Mixed Feelings EP
— Deviant Process – Nurture
— Devoid – Lonely Eye Movement
— Disclosure – DJ-Kicks
— Dødsdrift – Ødnis
— Dom Kennedy – From The Westside With Love Three
— Dos Santos – City of Mirrors
— dUg Pinnick (of King X) – Joy Bomb
— Echoes – Lasting
— Elan Tamara – We Can Fall
— Endure The Affliction – Evolve EP
— ESP Summer – Kingdom Of Heaven
— Evergreen – Sign In EP
— Feed The Corpses To The Pigs – This Insidious Horror
— Finneas – Optimist
— Fire-Toolz – Eternal Home
— Fotoform – Horizons
— Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes – Sticky
— Gemini Syndrome – 3rd Degree – The Raising
— Gene Dante & The Future Starlets – DL/UX
— The Georgia Thunderbolts – Can We Get A Witness
— Glenn Echo – Fixed Memory
— Gone to Color – Gone to Color
— Gracey – Fragile EP
— Grafh x DJ Shay – Stop Calling Art Content
— The Grahams – Sha La La
— Hank! – Guilty Pleasures (Are the Best Ones)
— Hank May – One More Taste of the Good Stuff
— HATE – Rugia
— Haunted Like Human – Tall Tales & Fables
— Hayden Thorpe (of Wild Beasts) – Moondust for My Diamond
— HEXA (Lawrence English & Xiu Xiu’s Jamie Stewart) – Material Interstices
— High Desert Queen – Secrets of the Black Moon
— Hippotraktor – Meridian
— Illudium – Ash of the Womb
— ILLYRIAN – Aegis EP
— Interesting Times Gang – Beats, No Rhymes, No Life
— Jacob Cooper and Steven Bradshaw – Sunrise
— Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Georgia Blue
— John Carpenter – Halloween Kills (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
— Johnny Gallagher – 8th and Jane
— Johnny Marr – Fever Dreams Pt 1 EP
— Joshua Speers – Midnight Horses EP
— Joy Crookes – Skin
— JP Cooper – SHE
— Judas Priest – 50 Heavy Metal Years of Music
— Julia Shapiro (of Chastity Belt) – Zorked
— Kacy Hill – Simple, Sweet and Smiling
— Kasey Rutledge – Tender Heart
— Katelyn Tarver – Subject to Change
— Kaley Rutledge – Tender Heart
— Keinemusik – Send Return
— Le Ren – Leftovers
— Lilly Hiatt – Lately
— Lords Of Black – Alchemy Of Souls, Part II
— Lorne Behrman – When I Hit The Floor EP
— LPT – Se Quema El Mundo
— The Lucid (feat. David Ellefson) – The Lucid
— Lykke Li – Wounded Rhymes (10th Anniversary Physical Deluxe Edition)
— Marianne Sveen (of Katzenjammer) – Next of Kin
— Matt Benyayer – She 2.0 EP
— Melvins – Five Legged Dog
— Misanthur – Ephemeris
— Money Chicha – Chicha Summit
— Mo Troper – Dilettante
— Muertissima – Inquisition
— MULLA – جن
— Namesake – Redeeming Features
— Nick Lowe – Dig My Mood (Reissue)
— Nick Lowe – The Impossible Bird (Reissue)
— Nick Lowe – Labour of Lust (Vinyl Reissue)
— Norah Jones – I Dream Of Christmas
— North Americans – Going Steady (Reissue)
— Novocaine 99 – Lost
— Nür – Negative Transfer EP
— Offset Jim – Rich Off The Pack
— Old Man of the Woods – Votives
— Order (feat. members of Mayhem) – The Gospel
— Ornament and Crime (feat. members of Poolside and Grizfolk) – Another Night on the Astral Plane EP
— Paul Weller – Days of Speed (Vinyl Reissue)
— Paul Weller – Illumination (Vinyl Reissue)
— PinkPantheress – To hell with it
— Pokey LaFarge – In The Blossom of Their Shade
— Purple Disco Machine – Exotica
— Quivver – Revelate
— Reaping Asmodeia – Darkened Infinity
— Rebellix – Serpent’s Kiss EP
— The Red Pears – You Thought We Left Because The Door Was Open But We Were Waiting Outside
— Redscale – The Old Colossus
— Remi Wolf – Juno
— Robin Guthrie (of Cocteau Twins) – Mockingbird Love EP
— The Roomsounds – Good Company
— Ryan Hurd – Pelago
— Salt Creek – Out Of The Sky
— Sarah McQuaid – St Buryan Sessions
— Scott von Ryper – Dream State Treasure
— The Shining Tongues – Milk of God
— sir Was – Let The Morning Come
— Skeletoon – The 1.21 Gigawatts Club
— SNAFU – Exile//Banishment
— Stephan Moccio – Lionheart
— Steph Richards with Joshua White – Zephyr
— Steven Bamidele – Uncrowded EP
— Stimming & Lambert – Positive
— The Stone Eye – South Of The Sun
— TK & The Holy Know-Nothings – The Incredible Heat Machine
— ToBy – L’Espirit
— Toby Kieth – Peso In My Pocket
— Tommy Womack – I Thought I Was Fine
— Tone Stith – Still FWM
— Twelve Foot Ninja – Vengeance
— Various Artists – Gangster Music Vol. 2
— Various Artists – Pokémon 25: The Album
— Velvet Two Stripes – Sugar Honey Iced Tea
— The Velvet Underground – The Velvet Underground: A Documentary Film By Todd Haynes – Music From The Motion Picture Soundtrack
— VILDHJARTA – måsstaden under vatten
— Virgil Shaw – At The Time I Didn’t Care
— Vitamin String Quartet – It Feels Like Christmas
— Warda – Khalik Hena (Vinyl Reissue)
— Waylon Payne – The Lost Act
— Weak Signal – Bianca
— Wilderado – Wilderado
— William Lava – Dracula vs. Frankenstein (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Reissue)
— Witch Fever – Reincarnate EP
— The Wonderful World of Louis Armstrong All Stars – A Gift to Pops
— Xenia Rubinos – Una Rosa
— Young Thug – Punk
— Zac Brown Band – The Comeback
— Zache Davis – The Sting
— Zeph – Scared of Everything EP