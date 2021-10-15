Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 512 (Part 10 of 16)

Part 9 Results
|Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure
|Phantom R’s Theme [Tomoya Ohtani]
|11
|3
|The Last Story
|Just Being Near You
|Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days
|Vector to the Heavens
|6
|8
|Double Dragon Neon
|Space Dojo 1
|Bastion
|Bynn The Breaker
|9
|2
|The Last Remnant
|Rolling Hills, Sprawling Plains
|Danganronpa: Goodbye Despair
|Objection – Cross Sword
|6
|10
|Final Fantasy XIII
|Dust to Dust
|Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance
|L’Oscurita dell’Ignot
|8
|7
|Space Invaders Extreme
|Repulse Me [Stage 5A]
|Steins;Gate
|Human Community
|9
|3
|Muramasa: The Demon Blade
|Brisk Winds, Bright Moon [A] [Noriyuki Kamikura]
|Pokémon Black and White
|Undella Town (Spring/Autumn/Winter)
|8
|6
|Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure
|Louvre Museum Invasion [Naofumi Hataya]
|Gravity Rush
|Downtown
|11
|4
|Ciel Nosurge
|Quell->EX[cez]->{kranz};
|The 3rd Birthday
|Arise Within You [Yoko Shimomura]
|10
|5
|Portal 2
|Some Assembly Required
|Muramasa: The Demon Blade
|Seasonal Beauties [B] [Noriyuki Kamikura]
|6
|7
|Trails from Zero
|Lemonade in Hand
|The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
|Ballad of the Goddess
|5
|9
|Child of Eden
|Evolution
|Kirby’s Return to Dream Land
|Return to Dream Land
|8
|7
|Journey
|Reclamation
|Star Ocean: The Last Hope
|Brilliant Rose
|12
|5
|Pokémon Black and White
|Nimbasa City
|Trails of Azure
|Concentrate All Firepower!
|3
|12
|Botanicula
|Juchu
|Portal 2
|Want You Gone
|11
|3
|Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep
|Dice and Shine
|Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story
|Grand Finale
|8
|6
|Donkey Kong Country Returns
|Vine Valley
After 4 months of group play it’s time for the playoffs! Only the top 512 songs remain. It’s single elimination from here on out.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1The Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Monday, October 18th at 9:00AM Pacific