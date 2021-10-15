Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 512 (Part 10 of 16)

Part 9 Results

Spoiler Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure Phantom R’s Theme [Tomoya Ohtani] 11 3 The Last Story Just Being Near You Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days Vector to the Heavens 6 8 Double Dragon Neon Space Dojo 1 Bastion Bynn The Breaker 9 2 The Last Remnant Rolling Hills, Sprawling Plains Danganronpa: Goodbye Despair Objection – Cross Sword 6 10 Final Fantasy XIII Dust to Dust Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance L’Oscurita dell’Ignot 8 7 Space Invaders Extreme Repulse Me [Stage 5A] Steins;Gate Human Community 9 3 Muramasa: The Demon Blade Brisk Winds, Bright Moon [A] [Noriyuki Kamikura] Pokémon Black and White Undella Town (Spring/Autumn/Winter) 8 6 Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure Louvre Museum Invasion [Naofumi Hataya] Gravity Rush Downtown 11 4 Ciel Nosurge Quell->EX[cez]->{kranz}; The 3rd Birthday Arise Within You [Yoko Shimomura] 10 5 Portal 2 Some Assembly Required Muramasa: The Demon Blade Seasonal Beauties [B] [Noriyuki Kamikura] 6 7 Trails from Zero Lemonade in Hand The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Ballad of the Goddess 5 9 Child of Eden Evolution Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Return to Dream Land 8 7 Journey Reclamation Star Ocean: The Last Hope Brilliant Rose 12 5 Pokémon Black and White Nimbasa City Trails of Azure Concentrate All Firepower! 3 12 Botanicula Juchu Portal 2 Want You Gone 11 3 Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Dice and Shine Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story Grand Finale 8 6 Donkey Kong Country Returns Vine Valley [collapse]

After 4 months of group play it’s time for the playoffs! Only the top 512 songs remain. It’s single elimination from here on out.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they postThe Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Monday, October 18th at 9:00AM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...