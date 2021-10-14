Revenge Of The 30 Day Horror Challenge Day 14: Best Stephen King Adaptation

The month of October is all about horror as it well should be and we’re going to revisit that topic with a range of new and “remastered” prompts for it thanks to some help from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

With the month underway and the horror topics and the like starting to pile up like dead leaves, today we’re going to talk about Stephen King. Or, more specifically, adaptations of his work. With a prolific number of works out there and decades of adaptations, we’ll split this up so we can talk about older adaptations that were done back in the day and often diverged for “reasons” while more modern ones tend to follow the source most quickly. Of those two categories, which are your favorites?

Bonus Prompt: What’s the worst older adaptation and what’s the worst of the modern adaptations?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...