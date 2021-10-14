Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Oct. 14

Introducing today’s contestants:

Ray, a retired army officer, had a 2×4 lead to a long marriage;

Aline, an MFA candidate, was stranded in Germany; and

Jonathan, an actor, freed a trapped cat. Jonathan is a three-day champ with winnings of $70,000.

Ray made a late run, but it wasn’t enough to break up Jonathan’s runaway at $23,100 vs. $10,200 for Ray and $3,600 for Aline.

DD1 – $800 – THE 16TH CENTURY – In the 1540s he wrote, “Finally, we shall place the sun himself at the center of the universe” (Ray won the window maximum of $1,000.)

DD2 – $800 – MURDER, HE WROTE – In 1902, this novelist killed Sir Charles Baskerville in book form (Jonathan won $2,500 from his score of $9,800 vs. $4,200 for Ray.)

DD3 – $1,200 – GEO TRIOS – Brunei, Malaysia & this nation all have territory on the island of Borneo (Aline remained in third place after doubling to $4,400.)

FJ – U.S. HISTORY – On Sept. 30, 1788 William Maclay & Robert Morris, both of Pennsylvania, were chosen as the first 2 these

Jonathan and Ray were correct on FJ. Jonathan added $900 to win with $24,000 for a four-day total of $94,000, as well as an almost certain spot in the next Tournament of Champions and a possible rematch with Matt.

Clue selection strategy: After Jonathan widened his lead on DD2, he and Ray continued to select clues from the same category in which the DD was found instead of shopping elsewhere for DD3.

Triple Stumpers of the day: No one knew that in old slang, having big “beetle-crushers” referred to feet, or that Edith Bunker’s female cousin had a TV show called “Maude”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Copernicus? DD2 – Who was Doyle? DD3 – What is Indonesia? FJ – What are (U.S.) Senators?

