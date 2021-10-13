Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Religion and Politics (10/13/2021)

For some, it’s not a huge deal, for others, a non-negotiable source of common ground. For some, individualism rules all, others live in an environment where they are significant outside factors influencing their relationship life noticeably. What’s the importance of religion and/or politics in your relationship life, personally, institutionally, or in other ways?

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...