Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 512 (Part 8 of 16)

Part 7 Results

Persona 4 Golden I’ll Face Myself [P4G Boss Theme] 5 9 Persona 4 Golden Never More (A Capella Version)
Ys: Memories of Celceta Underground Ruins 7 6 Anarchy Reigns/Max Anarchy Here We Go [Theory Hazit]
Ys vs. Sora no Kiseki: Alternative Saga Twilight Wanderers 7 7* Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Aurora Area
DJ Max Technika 2 D2 6 5 Sonic Colors Tropical Resort Act 3
Journey The Call 5 8 Resonance of Fate Ebel City – Night
Final Fantasy XIII Prelude 8 6 To the Moon Born a Stranger
Final Fantasy XIII-2 Win Or Lose [Naoshi Mizuta] 11 2 Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel XaaaCi.
Final Fantasy XIII Defiers of Fate 8* 8 Kid Icarus: Uprising Lightning Battle [Motoi Sakuraba]
Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game Rock Club 12 2 No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle Bug Out Stage 3
Bastion Setting Sail, Coming Home 6 8 Star Ocean: The Last Hope Blood on the Keys
Shatter Kinetic Harvest 9 4 Kirby’s Epic Yarn Bubbly Clouds
FTL Last Stand 7 5 Bit.Trip Beat The Information Chase
Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game Another Winter 5 8 Time and Eternity Bout! Theme of Toki
Persona 3 Portable Sun 9 5 Persona A Lone Prayer
VVVVVV Pressure Cooker 9 4 The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Fi’s Theme
VVVVVV Passion For Exploring 5 7 The Lord of the Rings Online: Siege of Mirkwood Drownholt

After 4 months of group play it’s time for the playoffs! Only the top 512 songs remain. It’s single elimination from here on out.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1The Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Part 1
Part 2
Part 3
Part 4
Part 5
Part 6
Part 7
Part 8
Part 9
Part 10
Part 11
Part 12
Part 13
Part 14
Part 15
Part 16

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Thursday, October 14th at 9:00AM Pacific