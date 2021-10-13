Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 512 (Part 8 of 16)

Part 7 Results

Spoiler Persona 4 Golden I’ll Face Myself [P4G Boss Theme] 5 9 Persona 4 Golden Never More (A Capella Version) Ys: Memories of Celceta Underground Ruins 7 6 Anarchy Reigns/Max Anarchy Here We Go [Theory Hazit] Ys vs. Sora no Kiseki: Alternative Saga Twilight Wanderers 7 7* Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Aurora Area DJ Max Technika 2 D2 6 5 Sonic Colors Tropical Resort Act 3 Journey The Call 5 8 Resonance of Fate Ebel City – Night Final Fantasy XIII Prelude 8 6 To the Moon Born a Stranger Final Fantasy XIII-2 Win Or Lose [Naoshi Mizuta] 11 2 Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel XaaaCi. Final Fantasy XIII Defiers of Fate 8* 8 Kid Icarus: Uprising Lightning Battle [Motoi Sakuraba] Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game Rock Club 12 2 No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle Bug Out Stage 3 Bastion Setting Sail, Coming Home 6 8 Star Ocean: The Last Hope Blood on the Keys Shatter Kinetic Harvest 9 4 Kirby’s Epic Yarn Bubbly Clouds FTL Last Stand 7 5 Bit.Trip Beat The Information Chase Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game Another Winter 5 8 Time and Eternity Bout! Theme of Toki Persona 3 Portable Sun 9 5 Persona A Lone Prayer VVVVVV Pressure Cooker 9 4 The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Fi’s Theme VVVVVV Passion For Exploring 5 7 The Lord of the Rings Online: Siege of Mirkwood Drownholt [collapse]

After 4 months of group play it’s time for the playoffs! Only the top 512 songs remain. It’s single elimination from here on out.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they postThe Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Thursday, October 14th at 9:00AM Pacific

