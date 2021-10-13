Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 512 (Part 8 of 16)

Part 7 Results
|Persona 4 Golden
|I’ll Face Myself [P4G Boss Theme]
|5
|9
|Persona 4 Golden
|Never More (A Capella Version)
|Ys: Memories of Celceta
|Underground Ruins
|7
|6
|Anarchy Reigns/Max Anarchy
|Here We Go [Theory Hazit]
|Ys vs. Sora no Kiseki: Alternative Saga
|Twilight Wanderers
|7
|7*
|Kirby’s Return to Dream Land
|Aurora Area
|DJ Max Technika 2
|D2
|6
|5
|Sonic Colors
|Tropical Resort Act 3
|Journey
|The Call
|5
|8
|Resonance of Fate
|Ebel City – Night
|Final Fantasy XIII
|Prelude
|8
|6
|To the Moon
|Born a Stranger
|Final Fantasy XIII-2
|Win Or Lose [Naoshi Mizuta]
|11
|2
|Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel
|XaaaCi.
|Final Fantasy XIII
|Defiers of Fate
|8*
|8
|Kid Icarus: Uprising
|Lightning Battle [Motoi Sakuraba]
|Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game
|Rock Club
|12
|2
|No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle
|Bug Out Stage 3
|Bastion
|Setting Sail, Coming Home
|6
|8
|Star Ocean: The Last Hope
|Blood on the Keys
|Shatter
|Kinetic Harvest
|9
|4
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Bubbly Clouds
|FTL
|Last Stand
|7
|5
|Bit.Trip Beat
|The Information Chase
|Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game
|Another Winter
|5
|8
|Time and Eternity
|Bout! Theme of Toki
|Persona 3 Portable
|Sun
|9
|5
|Persona
|A Lone Prayer
|VVVVVV
|Pressure Cooker
|9
|4
|The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
|Fi’s Theme
|VVVVVV
|Passion For Exploring
|5
|7
|The Lord of the Rings Online: Siege of Mirkwood
|Drownholt
After 4 months of group play it’s time for the playoffs! Only the top 512 songs remain. It’s single elimination from here on out.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1The Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Thursday, October 14th at 9:00AM Pacific