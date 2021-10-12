Revenge Of The 30 Day Horror Challenge Day 12: Your Horror Phobia

The month of October is all about horror as it well should be and we’re going to revisit that topic with a range of new and “remastered” prompts for it thanks to some help from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

With the month underway and the horror topics and the like starting to pile up like dead leaves, today we’re going to talk about that one thing that just gets under your skin in a big way. There is a wide range of things that a horror property can do but often there’s just one particular area that freaks people out in a way that they often can’t rationalize and it’ll make them hugely uncomfortable to say the least, where they can’t watch the scene or moment – and often are unable to revisit it. What’s your horror phobia?

Bonus Prompt: What movie or event totally got your phobia up the most?

