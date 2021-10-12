Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 512 (Part 7 of 16)

Part 6 Results

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky Temporal Tower 10 1 Plants vs. Zombies Roof Stage
Sonic Generations Casino Night Pinball 8 6 Journey Nascence
Fighting is Magic Rainbow Dash Stage Theme 3 8 Super Meat Boy Forest Funk
Final Fantasy XIV Nail of the Heavens 3 9 Street Fighter X Mega Man Street Fighter X Mega Man OST – Seth’s Lab
Sonic Generations Gallery 4 7 Time Travelers Telephone that Passes through Time
Sonic Generations White Space Medley 4 6 Sonic Generations Crisis City Classic
Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure The Real Chevalier Diabolique [Tomoya Ohtani] 8 5 Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Beautiful Dead
Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP The Prettiest Weed 8 3 Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Illusion (Angela’s Letter)
Mighty Milky Way World 2 (Greens) 6 5 Beatmania IIDX 16: Empress Monkey Dance ’09 [Y&Co. Feat. DOMINO]
Persona 3 Portable Wiping All Out 3 9 Ys: Memories of Celceta Ancient Land
Double Dragon Neon Pick Yourself Up and Dance 5 7 Rayman Origins Lums of the Water
Donkey Kong Country Returns Aquatic Ambience Returns 7 5 Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Grape Garden
Double Dragon Neon City Streets 2 – Mango Tango Neon Jungle 8 5 Botanicula Bunky
Gravity Rush Resistance and Extermination 13 2 Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Dangan Ronpa
Kirby’s Epic Yarn Dino Jungle 9 7 Pokémon Black and White N Decisive Battle
Sonic Generations Crisis City Modern 5 9 Bar Oasis Main Title

After 4 months of group play it’s time for the playoffs! Only the top 512 songs remain. It’s single elimination from here on out.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1The Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

Part 1
Part 2
Part 3
Part 4
Part 5
Part 6
Part 7
Part 8
Part 9
Part 10
Part 11
Part 12
Part 13
Part 14
Part 15
Part 16

Or listen to every song here.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Wednesday, October 13th at 9:00AM Pacific