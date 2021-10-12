Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 512 (Part 7 of 16)

Part 6 Results
|Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky
|Temporal Tower
|10
|1
|Plants vs. Zombies
|Roof Stage
|Sonic Generations
|Casino Night Pinball
|8
|6
|Journey
|Nascence
|Fighting is Magic
|Rainbow Dash Stage Theme
|3
|8
|Super Meat Boy
|Forest Funk
|Final Fantasy XIV
|Nail of the Heavens
|3
|9
|Street Fighter X Mega Man
|Street Fighter X Mega Man OST – Seth’s Lab
|Sonic Generations
|Gallery
|4
|7
|Time Travelers
|Telephone that Passes through Time
|Sonic Generations
|White Space Medley
|4
|6
|Sonic Generations
|Crisis City Classic
|Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure
|The Real Chevalier Diabolique [Tomoya Ohtani]
|8
|5
|Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc
|Beautiful Dead
|Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP
|The Prettiest Weed
|8
|3
|Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask
|Illusion (Angela’s Letter)
|Mighty Milky Way
|World 2 (Greens)
|6
|5
|Beatmania IIDX 16: Empress
|Monkey Dance ’09 [Y&Co. Feat. DOMINO]
|Persona 3 Portable
|Wiping All Out
|3
|9
|Ys: Memories of Celceta
|Ancient Land
|Double Dragon Neon
|Pick Yourself Up and Dance
|5
|7
|Rayman Origins
|Lums of the Water
|Donkey Kong Country Returns
|Aquatic Ambience Returns
|7
|5
|Kirby’s Return to Dream Land
|Grape Garden
|Double Dragon Neon
|City Streets 2 – Mango Tango Neon Jungle
|8
|5
|Botanicula
|Bunky
|Gravity Rush
|Resistance and Extermination
|13
|2
|Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc
|Dangan Ronpa
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Dino Jungle
|9
|7
|Pokémon Black and White
|N Decisive Battle
|Sonic Generations
|Crisis City Modern
|5
|9
|Bar Oasis
|Main Title
After 4 months of group play it’s time for the playoffs! Only the top 512 songs remain. It’s single elimination from here on out.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1The Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Wednesday, October 13th at 9:00AM Pacific