Revenge Of The 30 Day Horror Challenge Day 11: Favorite Premise

The month of October is all about horror as it well should be and we’re going to revisit that topic with a range of new and “remastered” prompts for it thanks to some help from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

With the month underway and the horror topics and the like starting to pile up like dead leaves, today we’re going to talk about really great horror premises that have worked well. Horror has always been a part of storytelling going back to the earliest days of man, but the creativity in how they’re presented has only grown, especially with the advent of cinema and being able to put it all on display. What’s your favorite premise, new or old?

Bonus Prompt: Naturally, there are a lot of great premises that just aren’t followed through for a lot of reasons. What was the most squandered premise that left you angry?

