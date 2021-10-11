Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 512 (Part 6 of 16)

Part 5 Results

Spoiler Final Fantasy XIII Chocobos Of Pulse 9 8 Pokémon Black and White 2 Champion Iris Battle The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road Frozen Ancient Castle 1 11 Legasista bgm_05 Asura’s Wrath Orphan Wolf Legend Bonds 4 10 VVVVVV Potential For Anything Double Dragon Neon Countryside 1 7 5 The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Lanayru Desert Past Street Fighter X Mega Man Street Fighter X Mega Man OST – Claw Theme (Vega) 10 6 Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky Blizzard Island Rescue Team Medley Machinarium Gameboy Tune 9 3 Sonic Colors Sweet Mountain Act 3 Persona 3 Portable Time 6 8 The Sea Will Claim Everything Habanera of the Sun Gravity Rush Pleasure Quarter 8 7 Catherine Lamb Game between ♂ and ♀ Final Fantasy XIII-2 Run 12 4 Xenoblade Chronicles Gaur Plain Night Rhythm Heaven Fever Kung Fu Ball 6 5 Trails from Zero Killing Bear The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road Yellow Brick Road 7 5 Kid Icarus: Uprising Opening [Yasunori Mitsuda] The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road Castle of Oz 10 4 No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle It’s Kill or Be Killed Donkey Kong Country Returns Slammin’ Steel 9 4 Rayman Origins Lost Beats FTL Rockmen (Explore) 9 5 Sonic Colors Terminal Velocity Act 1 Bayonetta Battle for the Umbra Throne 11 3 Persona 4 Arena Best Friends Papo and Yo Liberation (La Muerte de Papo) 5 8 Sonic Colors Aquarium Park Act 2 [collapse]

After 4 months of group play it’s time for the playoffs! Only the top 512 songs remain. It’s single elimination from here on out.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they postThe Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Tuesday, October 12th at 9:00AM Pacific

