Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 512 (Part 6 of 16)

Part 5 Results
|Final Fantasy XIII
|Chocobos Of Pulse
|9
|8
|Pokémon Black and White 2
|Champion Iris Battle
|The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road
|Frozen Ancient Castle
|1
|11
|Legasista
|bgm_05
|Asura’s Wrath
|Orphan Wolf Legend Bonds
|4
|10
|VVVVVV
|Potential For Anything
|Double Dragon Neon
|Countryside 1
|7
|5
|The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
|Lanayru Desert Past
|Street Fighter X Mega Man
|Street Fighter X Mega Man OST – Claw Theme (Vega)
|10
|6
|Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky
|Blizzard Island Rescue Team Medley
|Machinarium
|Gameboy Tune
|9
|3
|Sonic Colors
|Sweet Mountain Act 3
|Persona 3 Portable
|Time
|6
|8
|The Sea Will Claim Everything
|Habanera of the Sun
|Gravity Rush
|Pleasure Quarter
|8
|7
|Catherine
|Lamb Game between ♂ and ♀
|Final Fantasy XIII-2
|Run
|12
|4
|Xenoblade Chronicles
|Gaur Plain Night
|Rhythm Heaven Fever
|Kung Fu Ball
|6
|5
|Trails from Zero
|Killing Bear
|The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road
|Yellow Brick Road
|7
|5
|Kid Icarus: Uprising
|Opening [Yasunori Mitsuda]
|The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road
|Castle of Oz
|10
|4
|No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle
|It’s Kill or Be Killed
|Donkey Kong Country Returns
|Slammin’ Steel
|9
|4
|Rayman Origins
|Lost Beats
|FTL
|Rockmen (Explore)
|9
|5
|Sonic Colors
|Terminal Velocity Act 1
|Bayonetta
|Battle for the Umbra Throne
|11
|3
|Persona 4 Arena
|Best Friends
|Papo and Yo
|Liberation (La Muerte de Papo)
|5
|8
|Sonic Colors
|Aquarium Park Act 2
After 4 months of group play it’s time for the playoffs! Only the top 512 songs remain. It’s single elimination from here on out.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1The Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Tuesday, October 12th at 9:00AM Pacific