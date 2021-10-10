Revenge Of The 30 Day Horror Challenge Day 10: Favorite Vampire

The month of October is all about horror as it well should be and we’re going to revisit that topic with a range of new and “remastered” prompts for it thanks to some help from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

With the month underway and the horror topics and the like starting to pile up like dead leaves, our latest topic is to talk about the use of vampires in horror film and TV series and more. The popularity of vampire fiction comes in waves and I suspect we’re going to see it rise anew within the next few years as something really popular, so we’ll get some new interpretations as well. But initially, we just want to know who your favorite vampire is.

Bonus Prompt: There are a lot of variations on the “classic” vampire lore – what modern updates or twists have you liked the best and worst?

