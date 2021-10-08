Revenge Of The 30 Day Horror Challenge Day 8: Favorite Franchise

The month of October is all about horror as it well should be and we’re going to revisit that topic with a range of new and “remastered” prompts for it thanks to some help from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

With the month underway and the horror topics and the like starting to pile up like dead leaves, our latest topic gets into the various horror franchises that there are. We won’t say “Back in the day, sequels didn’t happen” but it wasn’t common for this genre to get sequels for a bit, especially since so many felt “final” in a way. But as the 80s crept up and the blockbuster started happening, more horror films began to work multiple installments. Which one is your favorite franchise that even when it’s bad, it’s good?

Bonus Prompt: Which franchise that’s still getting new releases surprises you the most, or which one lasted longer than you expected?

