00’s One Hit Wonder Tournament – Round 1

Well then, here are the artists that have made it through the nomination round!



The Darkness, Crazy Town, Nine Days, Feist, The Postal Service, Baha Men, t.A.T.u, Junior Senior, Alien Ant Farm, Peter Bjorn and John, Estelle, Gnarls Barkley, Afroman, Darude, Fountains of Wayne, Yellowcard, Corinne Bailey Rae, Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, Flobots, La Roux, Dirty Vegas, The Ataris, Caesars, Wheatus, ATC, Plain White Ts, She Wants Revenge, Vanessa Carlton, Anna Nalick, J-Kwon, Howie Day, The Fratellis,

Decided to disqualify all fence-setters Franz Ferdinand, James Blunt, Duffy, Jet, Modest Mouse alongside the more egregious picks Blu Cantrell, Polyphonic Spree, Scissor Sisters, Lifehouse(???), Electric Six

Voting will end on 10 October, 10PM EDT

