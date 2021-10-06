Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (October 6, 2021)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! Last week when I was looking at the new anime season, the show that stood out the most to me was Let’s Make a Mug Too! This week, as I went to find more information about it, I learned that it already had a first season (on Crunchyroll) earlier this year that I totally missed! So I have some catching up to do, which I very much intend to do as soon as possible because this show looks like everything I love about anime. I mean, just watch this trailer for season one!

This show looks like pure joy and comfort. Slice of life! Friendship and heart! Also, pottery! This is basically all I want from anime. Can’t wait to start watching! Have any of you seen the first season? Is anyone else catching up now?

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

