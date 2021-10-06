Revenge Of The 30 Day Horror Challenge Day 6: Creepiest Location

The month of October is all about horror as it well should be and we’re going to revisit that topic with a range of new and “remastered” prompts for it thanks to some help from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

With the month underway and the horror topics and the like starting to pile up like dead leaves, our latest topic has us wanting to delve into the creepy and spooky places that we see in our favorite films and shows. The creative designs, the shift from reality to absurdism, what’s the one that you think is the creepiest of them all?

Bonus Prompt: What’s the creepiest place you’ve ever been?

