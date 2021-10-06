Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 512 (Part 3 of 16)

Part 2 Results

Katamari Forever Lonely Rolling No More 9 8 Digimon Story: Lost Evolution Plate Cleaning
The Last Story Invitation to Madness 5 10 Danganronpa: Goodbye Despair Ikoroshia
Professor Layton and the Last Specter Town of Water (Misthallery, Day) 9 7 Super Mario Galaxy 2 Time Attack
Trails of Azure Mystic Core 4 8 Trails of Azure Fateful Confrontation Pomtto! Ver-
NieR The Ultimate Weapon 9 9* Jetpack Joyride Main Theme
Bayonetta The Falling Military Transport 10 8 World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria Chen Stormstout
Kirby’s Epic Yarn Ice Cream Island 8 7 Ragnarok Tactics Fist of Trenet
Gravity Rush Bloody Claws 11 4 Kid Icarus: Uprising Aurum Island [Yuzo Koshiro]
NieR Cold Steel Coffin 11 7 The Sea Will Claim Everything Im Räuberwald
Legasista bgm_13 12 6 Bastion Terminal March
VVVVVV Pushing Onwards 11 7 Final Fantasy XIII-2 Crazy Chocobo [A- Shootie HG]
Sonic Generations (3DS) Radical Highway Act 1 5 12 Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky Don’t Ever Forget…
NieR Hills of Radiant Wind 13 5 Kirby’s Epic Yarn Cool Cave
Super Mario Galaxy 2 Freezy Flake Galaxy 7 11 Xenoblade Chronicles Unfinished Business
Kirby’s Epic Yarn Dusk Dunes 8 7 Style Savvy: Trendsetters Shop Music: Chill (01)
Kirby’s Epic Yarn Lava Landing 9 7 Sleeping Dogs [H-KLUB] Yellow Fever- Vivienne Lu

Suit boy may have no juice but his song’s pretty catchy, so “Jetpack Joyride – Main Theme” advances over “NieR – The Ultimate Weapon”

After 4 months of group play it’s time for the playoffs! Only the top 512 songs remain. It’s single elimination from here on out.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1The Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

Or listen to every song here.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Thursday, October 7th at 9:00AM Pacific