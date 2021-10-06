Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 512 (Part 3 of 16)

Part 2 Results
|Katamari Forever
|Lonely Rolling No More
|9
|8
|Digimon Story: Lost Evolution
|Plate Cleaning
|The Last Story
|Invitation to Madness
|5
|10
|Danganronpa: Goodbye Despair
|Ikoroshia
|Professor Layton and the Last Specter
|Town of Water (Misthallery, Day)
|9
|7
|Super Mario Galaxy 2
|Time Attack
|Trails of Azure
|Mystic Core
|4
|8
|Trails of Azure
|Fateful Confrontation Pomtto! Ver-
|NieR
|The Ultimate Weapon
|9
|9*
|Jetpack Joyride
|Main Theme
|Bayonetta
|The Falling Military Transport
|10
|8
|World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria
|Chen Stormstout
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Ice Cream Island
|8
|7
|Ragnarok Tactics
|Fist of Trenet
|Gravity Rush
|Bloody Claws
|11
|4
|Kid Icarus: Uprising
|Aurum Island [Yuzo Koshiro]
|NieR
|Cold Steel Coffin
|11
|7
|The Sea Will Claim Everything
|Im Räuberwald
|Legasista
|bgm_13
|12
|6
|Bastion
|Terminal March
|VVVVVV
|Pushing Onwards
|11
|7
|Final Fantasy XIII-2
|Crazy Chocobo [A- Shootie HG]
|Sonic Generations (3DS)
|Radical Highway Act 1
|5
|12
|Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky
|Don’t Ever Forget…
|NieR
|Hills of Radiant Wind
|13
|5
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Cool Cave
|Super Mario Galaxy 2
|Freezy Flake Galaxy
|7
|11
|Xenoblade Chronicles
|Unfinished Business
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Dusk Dunes
|8
|7
|Style Savvy: Trendsetters
|Shop Music: Chill (01)
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Lava Landing
|9
|7
|Sleeping Dogs
|[H-KLUB] Yellow Fever- Vivienne Lu
Suit boy may have no juice but his song’s pretty catchy, so “Jetpack Joyride – Main Theme” advances over “NieR – The Ultimate Weapon”
After 4 months of group play it’s time for the playoffs! Only the top 512 songs remain. It’s single elimination from here on out.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1The Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Thursday, October 7th at 9:00AM Pacific