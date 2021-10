Kate Winslet was born on this day in 1975. As a dedicated Jane Austen fan, one of my favorite Winslet roles is when she played Marianne Dashwood in the 1995 Sense and Sensibility. An absolutely gorgeous period piece directed by Ang Lee that also stars Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant, and Alan Rickman.

Marianne Dashwood was born to an extraordinary fate. She was born to discover the falsehood of her own opinions, and to counteract, by her conduct, her most favourite maxims.

Have a good day & enjoy posting!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...