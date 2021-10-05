Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 512 (Part 2 of 16)

Part 1 Results

Bravely Default That Person’s Name Is 4 9 Brandish: The Dark Revenant Fortress
Bastion The Bottom Feeders 4 9 Botanicula Melodica
Kinect Star Wars I’m Han Solo 6 8 Castlevania: The Adventure ReBirth Lullaby sent to the devil
Blue Roses [PSP 2010] Ziza 5 6 Trails from Zero Demonic Drive
Mega Man 10 Solar Man (Solar Inferno) 10 3 Brandish: The Dark Revenant The Result
Super Mario Galaxy 2 World 3 7 7* Velocity Quarp Drive
Flower Purification of the City 11 5 Bastion Twisted Streets
Flower Life as a Flower 13 5 Style Savvy Title Screen
Super Mario Galaxy 2 Sky Station Galaxy 6 7 The Journey Down: Chapter 1 Tram Station
Rhythm Heaven Fever Exhibition Match 6 9 Pokémon Black and White Elite Four Battle
Professor Layton and the Last Specter Theme of the Specter’s Flute 11 3 Silent Hill: Shattered Memories Acceptance
Final Fantasy XIII-2 Ruined Hometown [Agg Mix] [Naoshi Mizuta] 11 5 Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Lor Starcutter
Sonic Colors Planet Wisp Act 3 13 3 Mario & Sonic at the London 2012 Olympic Games Dream Trampoline (Unstable World… for “Crazy Gadget”)
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Sailing the Sand Sea 5 7 Trails of Azure Destruction Impulse
White Knight Chronicles II The Battlefield Flower [Violin Version] 12 0 Punch-Out!! Glass Joe
Gravity Rush Discovery of Gravitation 12 4 Papo and Yo The Lost Song

The number 1 overall seed goes down in the first round! And it isn’t even close! Anything’s possible in this tournament.

After 4 months of group play it’s time for the playoffs! Only the top 512 songs remain. It’s single elimination from here on out.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1The Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Wednesday, October 6th at 9:00AM Pacific