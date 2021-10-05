Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 512 (Part 2 of 16)

Part 1 Results

Spoiler Bravely Default That Person’s Name Is 4 9 Brandish: The Dark Revenant Fortress Bastion The Bottom Feeders 4 9 Botanicula Melodica Kinect Star Wars I’m Han Solo 6 8 Castlevania: The Adventure ReBirth Lullaby sent to the devil Blue Roses [PSP 2010] Ziza 5 6 Trails from Zero Demonic Drive Mega Man 10 Solar Man (Solar Inferno) 10 3 Brandish: The Dark Revenant The Result Super Mario Galaxy 2 World 3 7 7* Velocity Quarp Drive Flower Purification of the City 11 5 Bastion Twisted Streets Flower Life as a Flower 13 5 Style Savvy Title Screen Super Mario Galaxy 2 Sky Station Galaxy 6 7 The Journey Down: Chapter 1 Tram Station Rhythm Heaven Fever Exhibition Match 6 9 Pokémon Black and White Elite Four Battle Professor Layton and the Last Specter Theme of the Specter’s Flute 11 3 Silent Hill: Shattered Memories Acceptance Final Fantasy XIII-2 Ruined Hometown [Agg Mix] [Naoshi Mizuta] 11 5 Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Lor Starcutter Sonic Colors Planet Wisp Act 3 13 3 Mario & Sonic at the London 2012 Olympic Games Dream Trampoline (Unstable World… for “Crazy Gadget”) The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Sailing the Sand Sea 5 7 Trails of Azure Destruction Impulse White Knight Chronicles II The Battlefield Flower [Violin Version] 12 0 Punch-Out!! Glass Joe Gravity Rush Discovery of Gravitation 12 4 Papo and Yo The Lost Song The number 1 overall seed goes down in the first round! And it isn’t even close! Anything’s possible in this tournament. [collapse]

After 4 months of group play it’s time for the playoffs! Only the top 512 songs remain. It’s single elimination from here on out.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they postThe Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Wednesday, October 6th at 9:00AM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...