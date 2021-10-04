Revenge Of The 30 Day Horror Challenge Day 4: The One You Can’t Rewatch

The month of October is all about horror as it well should be and we’re going to revisit that topic with a range of new and “remastered” prompts for it thanks to some help from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

With the month underway and the horror topics and the like starting to pile up, today we’re talking about the horror films that really stick with you. And in that way where you just can’t bring yourself to rewatch it for any number of reasons, but particularly because it just freaks you out too much or unnerves you. There are way too many of those for me to list!

Bonus Prompt: What horror movie do you wish you had never seen?

