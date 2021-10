Instead of shuttering the Gardening Thread for the season, we’re going to try expanding it into a more general purpose Nature Thread.

So get out into nature, and come back and show us what you find! Fall colors, hikes, vistas, flowers and wildlife, whatever ya got. And of course, those of us whose gardens are still going can share that too. If the thread takes off I’ll start featuring a few pictures in the headers like I was doing before.

