Say Cheese And Die Day Thread

Say Cheese and Die! is the fourth book in the popular Goosebumps series by author R.L. Stine.

The synopsis of the book – “Greg thinks there is something wrong with the old camera he found. The photos keep turning out … different. When Greg takes a picture of his father’s brand-new car, it’s wrecked in the photo. And then his dad crashes the car. It’s like the camera can tell the future – or worse. Maybe it makes the future…”

This was the very first Goosebumps book that I ever read as a young adult. This book was one of the few that made the leap to live action on Fox and starred a young Ryan Gosling.

Something to Discuss – Tell us your favorite Goosebumps book and/or your favorite episode of the TV series.

