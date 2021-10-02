Revenge Of The 30 Day Horror Challenge Day 2: Best Horror Kill

The month of October is all about horror as it well should be and we’re going to revisit that topic with a range of new and “remastered” prompts for it thanks to some help from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

To get the month underway, we’re going to go back to some of the basics and looking at the way some of our favorite characters get killed in these works. There are a lot of different ways to be taken down in these works across different mediums and today we want to know which one you think was done the best or the most earned.

Bonus Prompt: What horror work had the most unearned kill that just left a sour taste in your mouth?

