Revenge Of The 30 Day Horror Challenge Day 1: Your Favorite Slasher Film

The month of October is all about horror as it well should be and we’re going to revisit that topic with a range of new and “remastered” prompts for it thanks to some help from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

To get the month underway, we’re going to go back to some of the basics and delve into the classic realm of slasher films. There are so many of these and so many variations on the way to do it. So we want to know what your favorite Slasher movie is – OR what you recommend most to someone getting into the genre.

Bonus Prompt: What slasher film had you the most excited for its release/viewing but ended up failing hard?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...