October TV Preview – Streaming (A Nine Part Television Event is Still a TV Show)

Hulu

Baker’s Dozen

Passionate amateur bakers will go head-to-head with seasoned professionals in each episode of “Baker’s Dozen.” Which of the 13 bakers has what it takes to create the next viral baking sensation, win the golden rolling pin and take home the cash prize?

Starring: Tamera Mowry-Housley, Bill Yosses

Premieres October 7th

Dopesick

Dopesick examines how one company triggered the worst drug epidemic in American history. The series takes viewers to the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction, from the boardrooms of Big Pharma to a distressed Virginia mining community to the hallways of the DEA. Defying all the odds, heroes will emerge in an intense and thrilling ride to take down the craven corporate forces behind this national crisis and their allies.

Starring: Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg, Will Poulter, John Hoogenakker, Kaitlyn Dever, Rosario Dawson.

Premieres October 13th

The Next Thing You Eat

From chef David Chang and Academy Award–winning documentary filmmaker Morgan Neville, The Next Thing You Eat is a six-episode docuseries that explores the seismic changes happening all around us and what they mean for the way we’ll eat in the future. Chang and a diverse cast of characters dive headfirst into what lies ahead, including everything from burger-flipping robots, to lab-grown fish, to insect farms, to artificial intelligence calling all the shots.

Premieres October 21st

Amazon

All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs

The docu-series brings fans closer to the Toronto Maple Leafs organization than ever before, with cameras capturing every moment during the 104th NHL regular season and playoffs. During a season unlike any before it, the series follows the team on-and-off the ice as they become the first all-Canadian North Division Champions, before facing off against their Original Six rival, the Montreal Canadiens, in the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Premieres October 1st

I Know What You Did Last Summer

One year after the fatal car accident that haunted their graduation night, a group of teenagers find themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer. As they try to piece together who’s after them, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect town—and themselves. Everyone is hiding something, and uncovering the wrong secret could be deadly.

Starring: Madison Iseman, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, Brooke Bloom

Premieres October 15th

Fairfax

Fairfax follows four middle school best friends on their never-ending quest for clout on Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles—the pulsing heart of hypebeast culture.

Starring: Skyler Gisondo, Kiersey Clemons, Peter S. Kim, Jaboukie Young-White

Premieres October 29th

Apple TV+

Acapulco

Acapulco tells the story of twenty-something Máximo Gallardo, whose dream comes true when he gets the job of a lifetime as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco. He soon realizes the job is far more complicated than he ever imagined and in order to succeed, he must learn to navigate a demanding clientele, a mercurial mentor, and a complicated home life, without losing his way to shortcuts or temptations.

Starring: Enrique Arrizon, Eugenio Derbez, Fernando Carsa, Damián Alcázar, Camila Perez, Chord Overstreet, Vanessa Bauche, Regina Reynoso, Raphael Alejandro, Jessica Collins, Rafael Cebrián, Regina Orozco, Carlos Corona

Premieres October 8th

Invasion

A sweeping, character-driven science fiction drama series that follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world.

Starring: Shamier Anderson, Golshifteh Farahani, Sam Neill, Firas Nassar, Shioli Kutsuna

Premieres October 22nd

Swagger

The series explores the world of youth basketball, and the players, their families and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, and opportunism and corruption. Off the court, the show reveals what it’s like to grow up in America.

Starring: O’Shea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill, Quvenzhané Wallis, Shinelle Azoroh, Tessa Ferrer, Caleel Harris, James Bingham, Solomon Irama, Ozie Nzeribe, Tristan Mack Wilds.

Premieres October 29th

Disney+

Among the Stars

Among the Stars is a six-part docuseries with fly-on-the-wall access into the vast world of NASA. The series starts with astronaut Captain Chris Cassidy on a quest to get back in his space suit for one last mission – to fly to The International Space Station and help find the origins of the universe, but this quickly becomes a tale of the wider team at NASA, their roles on this mission and collective quest to succeed. With cameras stationed on both Earth and the International Space Station, using intimate footage, personal video diaries and livestream footage, viewers are embedded with Cassidy and the team of engineers, flight controllers and specialists who take on missions risking life, limb and reputation for the greater good of humankind. Join them as their missions unfold.

Premieres October 6th

Muppet Haunted Mansion

The Great Gonzo – world famous daredevil artiste, has done it all, seen it all, and survived it all. But on Halloween night, the fearless Gonzo takes on the greatest challenge of his life by spending one very daring night in the most grim grinning place on Earth …The Haunted Mansion.

Premieres October 8th

Get Rolling with Otis

Welcome to Long Hill Dairy Farm, home to Otis the tractor and all his friends. Otis may be little, but he has a big heart. Whenever he sees a friend in need, he hits the brakes to see what’s wrong and rolls into action to help.

Premieres October 8th

Just Beyond

Inspired by the writings of R.L. Stine, Just Beyond is an eight-episode anthology series that tells astonishing and thought-provoking stories of a reality just beyond the one we know. Each episode introduces viewers to a new cast of characters who must go on a surprising journey of self-discovery in a supernatural world of witches, aliens, ghosts and parallel universes.

Starring: Mckenna Grace, Leeann Ross, Nasim Pedrad, Gabriel Bateman, Arjun Athalye, Tim Heidecker, Riki Lindhome, Parvesh Cheena, Henry Thomas, Rajani Nair, Rachel Marsh, Jy Prishkulnik, Megan Stott, Sally Pressman, Elisha Henig, Marcelle LeBlanc, Camryn Jade, Max Bickelhaup, Izabela Vidovic, Christine Ko, Jordan Sherley, Leela Owen, Connor Christie, Lexi Underwood, Kate Baldwin, Ben Gleib, Jackson Geach, Emily Marie Palmer, Cyrus Arnold, Logan Gray, Cedric Joe, Christine Young, Malcolm Barrett, Jack Gore

Premieres October 13th

Peacock

One of Us Is Lying

Based on Karen M. McManus’s #1 New York Times best-selling novel, One of Us Is Lying is the story of what happens when five high schoolers walk into detention and only four make it out alive. Everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide.

Starring: Annalisa Cochrane, Chibuikem Uche, Marianly Tejada, Cooper Van Grootel, Barrett Carnahan, Mark McKenna, Melissa Collazo, Jessica McLeod

Premieres October 7th

Create the Escape

Create The Escape is a series that allows kids to create, design and build their very own escape rooms. With the help of design professionals, the kids will bring their escape rooms to life before challenging parents or family members to escape in an allotted time. With the kids in control, anything is possible

Premieres October 7th

Kids Tonight Show

The Kids Tonight Show is what its title implies: a late night show hosted by kids, with kids in charge of everything. The show will feature signature bits from Fallon’s show and tape in Studio 6A at Rockefeller Center — across the hall from the Tonight Show studio.

Starring: Recker Eans, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Olivia Perez, Young Dylan

Quick Thoughts: Eh. I watched so much All That when I was a kid so who am I to judge?

Premieres October 14th

Good Timing with Jo Firestone

In this hilarious and heartwarming special, Jo Firestone teaches a comedy workshop for 16 senior citizens, leading up to their first live stand-up show.

Premieres October 15th

The Girl in the Woods

Set in the Pacific Northwest, The Girl In The Woods follows Carrie’s escape from her mysterious, cult-like colony that guards the world from monsters hidden behind a secret door within the woods.

Starring: Stefanie Scott, Misha Osherovich, Sofia Bryant, Will Yun Lee, Kylie Liya Page, Reed Diamond and Leonard Roberts

Premieres October 21st

HBO Max

Aquaman: King of Atlantis

It’s the undersea adventure of a lifetime! The fate of Aquaman’s people, his home, and the entire world is in the hands (trident?) of the new king of Atlantis. With monstrous creatures, devious foes, and epic battles, get ready for this super-powered special event.

Starring: Cooper Andrews, Gillian Jacobs, Thomas Lennon, Dana Snyder

Premieres October 14th

Paramount+

Guilty Party

The series follows Beth Burgess, a discredited journalist desperate to salvage her career by latching on to the story of a young mother, Toni Plimpton, who has been sentenced to life in prison for maiming and murdering her husband, crimes she claims she did not commit. In trying to uncover the truth, Beth finds herself in over her head as she contends with Colorado gun-smugglers, clickbait culture, the doldrums of marriage and her own tarnished past.

Starring: Kate Beckinsale, Jules Latimer, Alanna Ubach, Andre Hyland, Geoff Stults, Laurie Davidson, Tiya Sircar

Premieres October 14th

Star Trek: Prodigy

The series follows a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search for a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek Franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents

Starring: Angus Imrie, Brett Gray, Dee Bradley Baker, Ella Purnell, Jason Mantzoukas, Jimmi Simpson, John Noble, Kate Mulgrew, Rylee Alazraqui

Premieres October 28th

Discovery+

The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet

The series focuses on five major challenges facing the planet; Protect and Restore Nature; Clean our Air; Revive our Oceans; Build a Waste-free World; and Fix our Climate. If these ambitious goals for our planet were achieved by 2030, it would improve life for everyone. The series features Prince William, who launched The Earthshot Prize with The Royal Foundation in October 2020. The prize aims to discover, celebrate and scale innovative solutions to the greatest environmental challenges facing our planet. Not only does it showcase the five Earthshot challenges facing the planet, but also highlights the work of the remarkable 15 Prize Finalists and their ground-breaking solutions to our greatest environmental challenges. It looks past the problems we face and onto the solutions spotlighting what we have to do to save our planet.

Premieres October 3rd

A Ghost Ruined My Life

From master of horror Eli Roth, A Ghost Ruined My Life shares the shocking stories of hauntings that have left emotional (and sometimes physical) scars on those unlucky enough to have experienced them. Equal parts terrifying and evocative, every hour-long episode will expose viewers to the real-life stories of survivors who have been dragged through hell and back and now struggle to rebuild their shattered lives.

Premieres October 8th

Sundance Now

Trial in the Outback: The Lindy Chamberlain Story

Trial in the Outback: The Lindy Chamberlain Story explores the case that has figured in Australia’s collective conscious since 1980, when a dingo took Lindy Chamberlain’s defenseless baby in a random horrific attack. But it quickly turned into more than that, resulting in the trial of the century and Australia’s most notorious miscarriage of justice. Through interviews with Lindy, her children and eyewitnesses today, archival footage and broadcasts and – for the first time – access to Lindy’s personal archive of family stills, movies, audio recordings and letters, the series is a compelling universal story that still resonates today.

Premieres October 12th

Netflix

Maid

The series follows the story of Alex, a single mother who turns to housecleaning to — barely — make ends meet as she escapes an abusive relationship and overcomes homelessness to create a better life for her daughter, Maddy. Seen through the emotional yet humorous lens of a desperate but determined woman, this series is a raw and inspiring exploration of a mother’s resilience.

Starring: Margaret Qualley, Andie MacDowell, Nick Robinson, Anika Noni Rose, Tracy Vilar, Billy Burke, Rylea Neveah Whittet

Premieres October 1st

Baking Impossible

Baking Impossible is a new competition series that pairs the most creative and innovative bakers with the best and brightest engineers to make creations that are beyond our wildest imaginations – the kicker is, it’s their first time working together! Every episode, teams of Bakineers (1 baker + 1 engineer) will compete in designing and baking creations that are required to not only taste delicious, but also survive intense engineering stress tests. Imagine an edible boat that floats, edible mini golf courses or an edible skyscraper that must withstand a simulated quake.

Premieres October 6th

Pretty Smart

After getting unexpectedly dumped by her boyfriend, Chelsea — a high-brow, Harvard-educated intellectual and aspiring novelist — is forced to move in with her bubbly, carefree, not-so-intellectual West Coast sister, Claire, and her three lovably eccentric, not-so-intellectual roommates: Grant, a distractingly handsome personal trainer, Solana, a former lawyer turned healer, and Jayden, a social media influencer. But Chelsea’s tough, sometimes judgemental exterior starts to soften as she gets to know her new friends, and they begin to form an unlikely found family.

Starring: Emily Osment, Olivia Macklin, Gregg Sulkin, Cinthya Carmon, Michael Hsu Rosen

Quick Thought: I have a little place in my heart for Olivia Macklin, who managed to be one of the best things in a show where Dylan McDermott and Dermot Mulroney went full ham and fought each other.

Premieres October 8th

Maya and the Three

In a fantastical world, where magic turns the world and four kingdoms rule the lands, a brave and rebellious warrior princess named Maya is about to celebrate her fifteenth birthday and coronation. But everything changes when the gods of the underworld arrive and announce that Maya’s life is forfeit to the God of War — a price she must pay for her family’s secret past. If Maya refuses, the whole world will suffer the gods’ vengeance. To save her beloved family, her friends, and her own life, Maya embarks on a thrilling quest to fulfill an ancient prophecy that foretells the coming of three great warriors who will help her defeat the gods and save humankind.

Starring: Zoe Saldaña, Gabriel Iglesias, Allen Maldonado, Stephanie Beatriz, Diego Luna, Gael García Bernal, Alfred Molina, Kate del Castillo, Danny Trejo, Cheech Marin, Rosie Perez, Queen Latifah, Wyclef Jean, Jorge R. Gutiérrez, Sandra Equihua, Isabela Merced, Chelsea Rendon, Joaquín Cosío, Carlos Alazraqui, Eric Bauza, Rita Moreno

Premieres October 22nd

Inside Job

Inside Job is an adult animated comedy about the shadow government– and the dysfunctional team whose daily grind is committing the world’s conspiracies. From convoluted coverups to secret societies to masked orgy etiquette, navigating office culture at Cognito Inc. can be tricky, especially for anti-social tech genius Reagan Ridley. Even in a workplace filled with reptilian shapeshifters and psychic mushrooms, she’s seen as the odd one out for believing the world could be a better place. Reagan thinks she can make a difference, if only she could manage her unhinged, manifesto-writing father, her irresponsible coworkers, and finally snag the promotion she’s been dreaming about.

Quick Thoughts: Lizzy Caplan, Andrew Daly, Bobby Lee, Tisha Campbell, Brett Gelman, Clark Duke, Christian Slater, John DiMaggio

Premieres October 22nd

Sex, Love, and goop

Gwyneth Paltrow and the goop team bring us Sex, Love & goop. This series follows courageous couples who, with the help of experts, learn lessons and methods to enhance their relationships through more pleasurable sex and deeper intimacy.

Premieres October 22nd

Colin in Black and White

From co-creators Ava DuVernay and Colin Kaepernick comes Colin in Black & White, a bold new dramatic limited series that chronicles Kaepernick’s coming of age story, tackling the obstacles of race, class and culture as the Black adopted child of a white family. The series follows Young Colin before he reached the highest levels of American football as an NFL quarterback and became a cultural icon and activist. Colin Kaepernick himself appears as the present-day narrator of his own story, guiding viewers through a robust and colorfully presented array of historical and contemporary contextual moments. You don’t know Kaepernick until you know Colin.

Starring: Jaden Michael, Mary-Louise Parker, Nick Offerman, Colin Kaepernick, Amarr M. Wooten, Mace Coronel, Klarke Pipkin

Premieres October 28th

