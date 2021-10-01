Hell House LLC Night Thread

Hell House LLC is a found footage horror movie that features a documentary team trying to unravel the mystery of a tragedy that occurs just before Halloween at a recently opened haunted house in Abbadon, New York. I wanted to give a brief, generic description, as to not spoil anything.

It was filmed on location in Lehighton, Pennsylvania. My friend’s girlfriend has a cameo in the film as one of the eyewitnesses to the tragic event that’s interviewed by a local newscaster.

I first watched this movie with some friends while spending a weekend at Cinema Wasteland in Strongsville, Ohio a few years ago. I recently rewatched it this past week via Tubi.

Something to Discuss – What is your favorite found footage horror movie?

Here’s a trailer for you to watch to see if you would like to check it out this weekend. It’s currently free on Tubi, Vudu, Crackle, and Prime.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...